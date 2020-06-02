MOTOR SPORTS

Gragson wins at Bristol

Noah Gragson squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash, and Gragson held on at Bristol Motor Speedway for his second victory of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Gragson also won the season-opening race at Daytona to begin his second year with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s race team. Gragson was winless in 2019 in his first full season in NASCAR’s second-tier series. His victory Monday night was set up by a caution with 13 laps remaining that wiped away Allgaier’s lead. The Chevrolet teammates lined up side-by-side for the restart with seven laps remaining, but Allgaier cleared him on the restart. Gragson chased him and as he passed Allgaier for the lead, Allgaier wiggled into the wall and crashed for a caution. “I really apologize to Justin and the [No.] 7 team, that’s not how I want to race,” Gragson said. “I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom and I tried to slip to the bottom and I just got too loose. “This track is like ice right now. We are slipping and sliding.” Allgaier led a race-high 156 laps but finished 18th after the wreck. “I’m more mad at myself for making a mistake and getting off the bottom,” Allgaier said. “But, yeah, we got wrecked.” Chase Briscoe was second, followed by Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton.

FOOTBALL

Clemson receiver out for season

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, considered a first-round pick in the NFL Draft next spring, will miss the upcoming college season due to a spinal condition uncovered after he was hurt at practice in March. Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney said Ross will have surgery on Friday because of a congenital fusion of vertebrae he has had since birth. Ross also has a bulging disc. The condition was found after Ross apparently hurt his shoulder during a spring practice session before workouts were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. A 6-4, 205-pound sophomore from Phenix City, Ala., Ross led the Tigers with 66 catches last season. He first gained national attention as a freshman in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama in January 2019 when he had 6 catches for 153 yards including a 74-yard touchdown. Swinney said Ross seemed fine after his injury and told the coach he felt good at dinner that night. It was the next day when team trainer Danny Poole outlined what the X-rays had shown.

USC Booster reprimanded

The University of Southern California revoked the season tickets of a person who self-identified as a football booster after “abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets,” USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced Monday. Bohn did not identify the person, but his statement comes after Marla Brown — identified in her Twitter bio as a USC alumna, football booster and fan — wrote in multiple tweets that protesters should be shot, along with other violent and racist comments. Brown’s Twitter account no longer exists. In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Brown said the tweets were “stupid and horrible.” “If I sat there and looked at it, I can see that someone might view them as racist,” Brown said. “But I can also see that they could be viewed as not necessarily racist. So I think you could go either way on that. Obviously they’re going the one way on that, to appease the people that are requesting this. I don’t really blame people being angry and upset. I did a really dumb, stupid thing.” Images of the tweets were widely circulated over the weekend as people across the country protested police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. “Last night we were made aware of abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets from an individual who identified as a USC Football Booster,” Bohn said in a statement Monday. “Following an immediate investigation into the matter, we informed the individual that their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership privileges have been revoked and their payments will be promptly returned.”