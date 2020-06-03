August is set as end date in NLR school chief hunt

The North Little Rock School Board wants to end its superintendent search by August.

Ray and Associates Inc. search firm met with the School Board Monday night to discuss terms of the superintendent search. Topics included procedures for reimbursement of candidate travel expenses by the district, establishing a timeline for the search and community involvement.

The School Board voted unanimously last month to use Ray and Associates to find a new superintendent for the 8,000-student district. Board member Natalie Wankum said the maximum cost is $25,000.

Carl Davis, regional search director for the company, and Ryan Ray, the president, asked the board to choose either Aug. 17 and Nov. 16 as the end date for search.

Several board members expressed concern that if the search went into the fall it might mean the superintendent wouldn't join the school district until next summer.

"In the fall they are already invested in their schools," board President Dorothy Williams said.

Board member Rochelle Redus said she preferred the fall because it allows for more community input.

Ray said the search firm will do a community survey that will allow people to voice opinions on the search.

"We set it up so people can't do it multiple times, and we can put it up in 13 different languages," she said. "At the end of the survey is a blank page to allow them to type whatever they want and we will give you the data."

Ray also asked board members if they were willing to pay travel expenses for candidates invited to visit. He said 99.5% of school districts pay for airfare, hotels or gas for candidates.

"Five could be locally, or in the region, or you could have a rock-star candidate in Denver, Colo.," he said. "

Board member Tracey Steele expressed concern about flying in too many candidates and paying for their travel on top of the $25,000 going to the firm, but Davis cautioned that some of the better candidates will back out if they realize the district isn't willing to pay for travel.

"The school district pays for the best candidate," Davis said.

Ray said a regional search is an option but it limits the field.

"You just don't know where that candidate will come from," he said.

Ray also said if necessary the search firm can do the entire process by videoconference. He said the firm just completed a search conducted solely using videoconference applications because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we are still in this situation, then it's a moot point," he said.

The board eventually decided to pay for candidates' travel.

The board voted April 23 to immediately terminate the contract of Bobby Acklin, who initially served as interim superintendent before becoming the full-time superintendent in July 2018.

The board evaluated Acklin's job performance in January and voted to extend his contract -- which was set to expire June 30 -- to June 30, 2021.

Comments made by Acklin in an audio file sent to board members by the high school principal were among the issues that led to the superintendent's termination, officials said.

Principal Scott Jennings sent board members the email and audio file. The email and audio file refer to a grievance hearing from 2019, which Acklin had described to Jennings as a political move by board member Tracy Steele to garner votes in the mayoral election. Steele announced in November that he planned to run for the mayor's office.

Numerous North Little Rock residents and district staff members expressed concern at the previous School Board meeting that Acklin's firing has caused a racial divide within the district and the community and called for the former superintendent's reinstatement.

The School Board voted 7-0 last month to appoint Keith McGee interim superintendent.

