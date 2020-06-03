Auto Agate

USCS
Sunday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. -- Sunday night's feature race top finishers from the United Sprint Car Series event at Lexington 104 Speedway:
1. Derek Hagar, Marion
- Howard Moore, Memphis
3. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier
Dale Howard, Byhalia, Miss.
Danny Smith, Chillicothe, Ohio
Morgan Turpen, Somerville, Tenn.
Jeff Oliver, Pendergrass, Ga.
Terry Gray, Bartlett, Tenn.
Connor Leoffler, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Dash winner -- Mark Smith. Heat winners -- M. Smith, D. Smith, Moore
Saturday
WEST MEMPHIS -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from the United Sprint Car Series event at Riverside International Speedway:
Dale Howard, Byhalia, Miss.
Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, Tenn.
3. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier
Max Stambaugh, Elida, Ohio
Terry Gray, Bartlett, Tenn.
Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.
Morgan Turpen, Somerville, Tenn.
8. Jeremy Middleton, North Little Rock
Dan McCarron, Britton, Mich.
Kyle Amerson, Montgomery, Ala.
Others
Cody Gardner, Benton
Blake Jenkins, Alexander
Tim Crawley, Benton
Dash winner -- Turpen. Heat winners -- Crawley, Gray, Luke Hall, Mallett
305 SPRINT 1, Andy McElhannon; 2, Jan Howard; 3, Dale Howard; 4, Eddie Gallagher; 5, Paxton Gregory. Heat winners -- Ronny Howard, Cody Gardner, McElhannon
MODIFIED 1, Dillon Knight; 2, Brandon Poppenheimer; 3, Bobby Allen, Jr.; 4, Hunter Wilbanks; 5, Paul Robinson. Heat winner -- Knight
STOCK 1, Nate Campbell; 2, Joey Brock; 3, Lance O'Brien; 4, Carter Caldwell; 5, Randall Schlafer. Heat winners -- Johnny Gustavus, Dillon Knight
USCS MINI-SPRINT 1, Kyle Amerson; 2, Bobby Zaiontz; 3, Mike Hall; 4, Darl Parvin; 5, Ayden Gatewood. Dash winner -- Hall. Heat winners -- Mack Mitchell, Hall
Friday
HARRISBURG -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from the United Sprint Car Series event at Old No. 1 Speedway:
- Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.
2. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier
Kyle Amerson, Montgomery, Ala.
Danny Smith, Chillicothe, Ohio
Max Stambaugh, Elida, Ohio
Morgan Turpen, Somerville, Ohio
Brad Bowden, Hernando, Miss.
Landon Britt, Atoka, Tenn.
Connor Leoffler, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Jeff Oliver, Pendergrass, Ga.
Others
- Tim Crawley, Benton
Dash winner -- Britt. Heat winners -- Oliver, Leoffler, Dustin Gates, M. Smith. B-Main winners -- Bowden, Chase Howard
FRIDAY MODIFIED 1, Kyle Beard; 2, Chanley Purtteman 3, Scott Crites; 4, Bobby Allen; 5, Andrew Moreno
FRIDAY FACTORY STOCK 1, Devon Andrews; 2, Brad Calhoun; 3, Bryan Holt; 4, Brandon Walker; 5, Gary Needham
SATURDAY MODIFIED 1, Chad Williams; 2, Ryan Moore; 3, Chad Tilley; 4, Justin McBroom; 5, Christian Ogle
SATURDAY STREET STOCK 1, Ben Gay; 2, Jason Prentice; 3, Gaylon LittleJohn; 4, Mike Bowles; 5, Butch Stanley
SATURDAY FACTORY STOCK 1, Devon Andrews; 2, Gary Needham; 3, Tristen Metcalf; 4, Greg Meilke; 5, Taylor Huffman
SATURDAY LATE MODEL 1, Johnny Waters; 2, Henry Gustavus; 3, Brian Woodard
SATURDAY CRUISER 1, Justin Bradford; 2, Shannon Greer; 3, Roger Wilson; 4, Greg Greer; 5, Amanda Melder
SATURDAY YOUTH 4-CYLINDER 1, Jordan Melton; 2, Creed Kelley; 3, Chae Yancey; 4, Jordon Painter; 5, Jasmine Cat
I-30 Speedway
Saturday night's feature race top finishers from I-30 Speedway in Little Rock:
IMCA MODIFIED 1, Justin Whitehead; 2, Dustin Hyde; 3, Bruce Clark; 4, Randy Weaver; 5, Keaton Atkinson. Heat winners -- Dallas Everett, Zane Ferrell, Lynnsee Provence, Clark. B-Main winners -- Chris Carter, Troy Schaberg
IMCA STOCK 1, Dustin Stuart; 2, Ricky Wrinkle; 3, Edwin Wells; 4, Darin Long; 5, Josh Jackson. Heat winners -- Wells, Stuart
FACTORY STOCK 1, Cody Lowe; 2, Camron Traylor; 3, Kevin Swaims; 4, Hayden Linn; 5, Garrett Hatfield. Heat winners -- Hatfield, Linn, Traylor, Lowe. B-Main winner -- David Ratliff
MINI-SPRINT 1, Dusty Young; 2, Noah Burlison; 3, Tommy Snellgrove; 4, Chad Stevens; 5, Matthew Bauldwin. Heat winner -- Burlison
MOD-LIGHT 1, Blake Wilson; 2, Bryce Vowan; 3, Al Bradshaw; 4, Gage Raines; 5, Chris Tucker. Heat winners -- B.Wilson, Jeromy Wilson, Vowan
Batesville Motor Speedway
LOCUST GROVE -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from Batesville Motor Speedway:
MODIFIED 1, Wendell Wallace; 2, Richie Tosh; 3, Travis Mosley; 4, Brint Hartwick; 5, Ashton Wilkey. Heat winners -- Tosh, Jeff Taylor, Wallace
STREET STOCK 1, Richie Tosh; 2, Brian Ritchie; 3, Austin Vincent; 4, Tommy New; 5, Mark Martin. Heat winner -- Tosh
HOBBY STOCK 1, Destiny Brooks; 2, Blake New; 3, Andy Carpenter; 4, Randy Eakin; 5, Stephen Morrow. Heat winners -- Carpenter, Brooks
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE 1, Curtis Hess; 2, Tyston Holt; 3, Jordan Barnes; 4, Mason Morrow; 5, Jessie Brooks. Heat winner -- Holt
CRUISER 1, Tanner Wood; 2, Charles Hess. Heat winner -- Hess
Crawford Co. Speedway
VAN BUREN -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from Crawford County Speedway:
MODIFIED 1, Dylan Coughran; 2, James Drummond; 3, Paul Kramer; 4, John Montgomery; 5, Noah Newell
B-MODIFIED 1, Zane Hunter; 2, Robert Leamons; 3, Andy Hooten; 4, Stefan Palmer; 5, James Romine
PURE STOCK 1, Chris Vaughn; 2, Rick Edgerton; 3, Jessie Garner; 4, Andy Good; 5, Chris Tuck
MINI-STOCK 1, Scott Boyster; 2, Travis Boyster; 3, Jake Bieker; 4, Stan Lewis; 5, Edward Boyster
Centerville Dragway
CENTERVILLE -- Weekend top finishers from Centerville Dragway with finishing position, driver, reaction time, dial-in in parentheses, elapsed time and speedway. Saturday's racing is heads-up unless otherwise noted:
Sunday
SUPER PRO
Rashad Jones:.027:(4.75):4.77:143
Adam Rogers:.064:(6.06):6.05:113
SF Danny Rader:--:(5.96):5.88:--
PRO/NO ELECTRONICS
Eric Foster:.113:(5.78):5.80:117
Scott Kruck:-.070f:(5.96):5.82:119
SF Kelly Taylor:,052:(7.65):7.63:89
SF Bobby Wewer:.111:(6.70):6.68:98
STREET
John Etzkorn:.043:(13.30):13.33:75
Jackson Rogers:.075:(12.92):12.91:75
SF Red Bailey;broke
SF Don Holcomb:.085:(12.77):12.81:75
JR. DRAGSTER
Joe Brooks:.112:(14.68):14.77:41
Race Rogers:.030:(8.73):8.72:73
SF Thomas Williams:.108:(8.56):8.60:74
SF Kealey Goodman:.068:(7.55):7.55:85
SATURDAY
BIG BIKE 1, Steve Troyke (6.5322, 159); 2, Shawn Covey (broke)
STOCK BIG BIKE 1, Steven Branch (.126, 8.04, 137); 2, Matt Prysock (.124, 8.15, 135)
BIKE BRACKET 1, Jared Spires (.086, 8.30 dial-in, 8.29, 120); 2, Keith Morris (-.117f, 7.95 dial-in, 7.94, 137)
Sports on 06/03/2020
Print Headline: Auto Agate