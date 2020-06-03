Auto Agate

USCS

Sunday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. -- Sunday night's feature race top finishers from the United Sprint Car Series event at Lexington 104 Speedway:

1. Derek Hagar, Marion

Howard Moore, Memphis

3. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier

Dale Howard, Byhalia, Miss. Danny Smith, Chillicothe, Ohio Morgan Turpen, Somerville, Tenn. Jeff Oliver, Pendergrass, Ga. Terry Gray, Bartlett, Tenn. Connor Leoffler, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Dash winner -- Mark Smith. Heat winners -- M. Smith, D. Smith, Moore

Saturday

WEST MEMPHIS -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from the United Sprint Car Series event at Riverside International Speedway:

Dale Howard, Byhalia, Miss. Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, Tenn.

3. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier

Max Stambaugh, Elida, Ohio Terry Gray, Bartlett, Tenn. Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa. Morgan Turpen, Somerville, Tenn.

8. Jeremy Middleton, North Little Rock

Dan McCarron, Britton, Mich. Kyle Amerson, Montgomery, Ala.

Others

Cody Gardner, Benton Blake Jenkins, Alexander Tim Crawley, Benton

Dash winner -- Turpen. Heat winners -- Crawley, Gray, Luke Hall, Mallett

305 SPRINT 1, Andy McElhannon; 2, Jan Howard; 3, Dale Howard; 4, Eddie Gallagher; 5, Paxton Gregory. Heat winners -- Ronny Howard, Cody Gardner, McElhannon

MODIFIED 1, Dillon Knight; 2, Brandon Poppenheimer; 3, Bobby Allen, Jr.; 4, Hunter Wilbanks; 5, Paul Robinson. Heat winner -- Knight

STOCK 1, Nate Campbell; 2, Joey Brock; 3, Lance O'Brien; 4, Carter Caldwell; 5, Randall Schlafer. Heat winners -- Johnny Gustavus, Dillon Knight

USCS MINI-SPRINT 1, Kyle Amerson; 2, Bobby Zaiontz; 3, Mike Hall; 4, Darl Parvin; 5, Ayden Gatewood. Dash winner -- Hall. Heat winners -- Mack Mitchell, Hall

Friday

HARRISBURG -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from the United Sprint Car Series event at Old No. 1 Speedway:

Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.

2. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier

Kyle Amerson, Montgomery, Ala. Danny Smith, Chillicothe, Ohio Max Stambaugh, Elida, Ohio Morgan Turpen, Somerville, Ohio Brad Bowden, Hernando, Miss. Landon Britt, Atoka, Tenn. Connor Leoffler, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jeff Oliver, Pendergrass, Ga.

Others

Tim Crawley, Benton

Dash winner -- Britt. Heat winners -- Oliver, Leoffler, Dustin Gates, M. Smith. B-Main winners -- Bowden, Chase Howard

FRIDAY MODIFIED 1, Kyle Beard; 2, Chanley Purtteman 3, Scott Crites; 4, Bobby Allen; 5, Andrew Moreno

FRIDAY FACTORY STOCK 1, Devon Andrews; 2, Brad Calhoun; 3, Bryan Holt; 4, Brandon Walker; 5, Gary Needham

SATURDAY MODIFIED 1, Chad Williams; 2, Ryan Moore; 3, Chad Tilley; 4, Justin McBroom; 5, Christian Ogle

SATURDAY STREET STOCK 1, Ben Gay; 2, Jason Prentice; 3, Gaylon LittleJohn; 4, Mike Bowles; 5, Butch Stanley

SATURDAY FACTORY STOCK 1, Devon Andrews; 2, Gary Needham; 3, Tristen Metcalf; 4, Greg Meilke; 5, Taylor Huffman

SATURDAY LATE MODEL 1, Johnny Waters; 2, Henry Gustavus; 3, Brian Woodard

SATURDAY CRUISER 1, Justin Bradford; 2, Shannon Greer; 3, Roger Wilson; 4, Greg Greer; 5, Amanda Melder

SATURDAY YOUTH 4-CYLINDER 1, Jordan Melton; 2, Creed Kelley; 3, Chae Yancey; 4, Jordon Painter; 5, Jasmine Cat

I-30 Speedway

Saturday night's feature race top finishers from I-30 Speedway in Little Rock:

IMCA MODIFIED 1, Justin Whitehead; 2, Dustin Hyde; 3, Bruce Clark; 4, Randy Weaver; 5, Keaton Atkinson. Heat winners -- Dallas Everett, Zane Ferrell, Lynnsee Provence, Clark. B-Main winners -- Chris Carter, Troy Schaberg

IMCA STOCK 1, Dustin Stuart; 2, Ricky Wrinkle; 3, Edwin Wells; 4, Darin Long; 5, Josh Jackson. Heat winners -- Wells, Stuart

FACTORY STOCK 1, Cody Lowe; 2, Camron Traylor; 3, Kevin Swaims; 4, Hayden Linn; 5, Garrett Hatfield. Heat winners -- Hatfield, Linn, Traylor, Lowe. B-Main winner -- David Ratliff

MINI-SPRINT 1, Dusty Young; 2, Noah Burlison; 3, Tommy Snellgrove; 4, Chad Stevens; 5, Matthew Bauldwin. Heat winner -- Burlison

MOD-LIGHT 1, Blake Wilson; 2, Bryce Vowan; 3, Al Bradshaw; 4, Gage Raines; 5, Chris Tucker. Heat winners -- B.Wilson, Jeromy Wilson, Vowan

Batesville Motor Speedway

LOCUST GROVE -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from Batesville Motor Speedway:

MODIFIED 1, Wendell Wallace; 2, Richie Tosh; 3, Travis Mosley; 4, Brint Hartwick; 5, Ashton Wilkey. Heat winners -- Tosh, Jeff Taylor, Wallace

STREET STOCK 1, Richie Tosh; 2, Brian Ritchie; 3, Austin Vincent; 4, Tommy New; 5, Mark Martin. Heat winner -- Tosh

HOBBY STOCK 1, Destiny Brooks; 2, Blake New; 3, Andy Carpenter; 4, Randy Eakin; 5, Stephen Morrow. Heat winners -- Carpenter, Brooks

FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE 1, Curtis Hess; 2, Tyston Holt; 3, Jordan Barnes; 4, Mason Morrow; 5, Jessie Brooks. Heat winner -- Holt

CRUISER 1, Tanner Wood; 2, Charles Hess. Heat winner -- Hess

Crawford Co. Speedway

VAN BUREN -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from Crawford County Speedway:

MODIFIED 1, Dylan Coughran; 2, James Drummond; 3, Paul Kramer; 4, John Montgomery; 5, Noah Newell

B-MODIFIED 1, Zane Hunter; 2, Robert Leamons; 3, Andy Hooten; 4, Stefan Palmer; 5, James Romine

PURE STOCK 1, Chris Vaughn; 2, Rick Edgerton; 3, Jessie Garner; 4, Andy Good; 5, Chris Tuck

MINI-STOCK 1, Scott Boyster; 2, Travis Boyster; 3, Jake Bieker; 4, Stan Lewis; 5, Edward Boyster

Centerville Dragway

CENTERVILLE -- Weekend top finishers from Centerville Dragway with finishing position, driver, reaction time, dial-in in parentheses, elapsed time and speedway. Saturday's racing is heads-up unless otherwise noted:

Sunday

SUPER PRO

Rashad Jones:.027:(4.75):4.77:143 Adam Rogers:.064:(6.06):6.05:113

SF Danny Rader:--:(5.96):5.88:--

PRO/NO ELECTRONICS

Eric Foster:.113:(5.78):5.80:117 Scott Kruck:-.070f:(5.96):5.82:119

SF Kelly Taylor:,052:(7.65):7.63:89

SF Bobby Wewer:.111:(6.70):6.68:98

STREET

John Etzkorn:.043:(13.30):13.33:75 Jackson Rogers:.075:(12.92):12.91:75

SF Red Bailey;broke

SF Don Holcomb:.085:(12.77):12.81:75

JR. DRAGSTER

Joe Brooks:.112:(14.68):14.77:41 Race Rogers:.030:(8.73):8.72:73

SF Thomas Williams:.108:(8.56):8.60:74

SF Kealey Goodman:.068:(7.55):7.55:85

SATURDAY

BIG BIKE 1, Steve Troyke (6.5322, 159); 2, Shawn Covey (broke)

STOCK BIG BIKE 1, Steven Branch (.126, 8.04, 137); 2, Matt Prysock (.124, 8.15, 135)

BIKE BRACKET 1, Jared Spires (.086, 8.30 dial-in, 8.29, 120); 2, Keith Morris (-.117f, 7.95 dial-in, 7.94, 137)

Sports on 06/03/2020