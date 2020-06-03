Bentonville's 'peaceful' protest ends in chaos

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman speaks Tuesday to reporters at city hall about protests Monday night on the city square. Go to nwaonline.com/200603Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE -- Police and protesters have different versions of what led to tear gas being used at a rally on the downtown square Monday night.

"I think everybody was afraid on both sides, but the clear, rapid escalation of the response showed that police were not prepared for any commotion or were assuming it would be a riot," Josie Graves said.

Graves, a Bentonville lawyer, was at the protest to call attention to police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

The peaceful protest numbered about 1,500 people at its peak before things morphed into an ugly scene after tear gas was first used. A few hundred people stayed, chanting things such as "Hands up, don't shoot."

Protesters threw water bottles and eggs at law enforcement, who fired tear gas several times into the crowd. Others in the crowd set off fireworks. A few people bellowed profanities at deputies and police who lined the steps of the courthouse that looks out onto the downtown square.

Before that, the rally had rolled right along in a peaceful mood. Some people handed out free bottled water as the protesters made their walking circuit around the square. One woman sold face coverings. Many in attendance wore face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronovirus, but as the crowd swelled in size and packed into the square it became hard to practice social distancing.

The response from law enforcement was premature, and showing up in riot gear only added fuel to the fire, Graves said.

Authorities had chances to deescalate the situation, she said. One man knelt in front of the police and said, "If you kneel with us, we will leave," she said. Law enforcement didn't respond, Graves said.

"They chose not to take that offering of peace," she said.

Protesters were near the fountain in the middle of the square when a few people showed up with the American flag. Graves described them as supporters of President Donald Trump. The group made racist remarks and slurs, so protesters began to chant and move the group toward deputies who were on the courthouse steps, Graves said.

She said the group saw the officers as an opportunity for protection.

Protesters followed the counterprotesters to the area near the courthouse steps, but didn't taunt the police, Graves said.

"It was angering seeing people who had used racist slurs to use armed officers in an attempt to harm our movement," she said.

The intent of the protest wasn't to cause any harm or damage, Graves said.

Watch part of Mayor Stephanie Orman's press conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR62o7wDHgw

Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson said two officers on foot were surrounded by protesters, and another two officers were surrounded while in a 2019 Ford 250 truck. Protesters climbed on top of the truck and some kicked the vehicle and caused $7,000 in damages, he said. The incident was the beginning of the trouble, Simpson said. Protesters also caused $1,200 damage to a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe. Both vehicles belong to the department.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said the night began as a peaceful protest, allowing people to use their voice under the First Amendment, but the rally turned into the destruction of county property, vandalism and caused safety concerns to those who attended, he said.

Police cars were damaged; urine, rocks, frozen bottles of water and bottle rockets were thrown at law enforcement, Holloway said.

"At this point, the peaceful protest became an unlawful assembly and people were told to leave," Holloway said. "Even with warning, the violence continued to escalate. In attempt to deescalate the situation, law enforcement used tear gas to separate the crowed and force them to leave.

"It was evident many were in attendance to peacefully have their voices heard. However, when acts become violent, it becomes a danger to the public and we must ensure the safety of all, " Holloway said.

Meyer Gilbert, the chief deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said some protesters already damaged police cars and other property before the incident with the counterprotesters. Gilbert said he didn't hear any complaints concerning anyone hurling racial slurs at the protesters.

"There were 1,000 people out there," he said. "I didn't hear anything like that. Once the peace broke, we just asked them to leave."

Gilbert said because of the chaotic situation he didn't hear the request for law enforcement officers to kneel with the protestors.

Mayor Stephanie Orman said, "I can tell you that anyone that saw the George Floyd video ... it is horrific."

Orman continued, "I stood with my Police Department as they were being briefed before they went out to the protest and the one thing the police chief said was if you are asked about the video tell the truth, it's wrong."

Bentonville police officers are trying to do the right thing and develop a trust relationship with the community, she said.

David Wright, Bentonville's park director, said staff cleaned graffiti, but there was no serious property damage on the square.

Two of the cannonballs on the Confederate monument on the square were taken, but Wright said Bentonville police found them.

See photos from the downtown protests: http://nwamedia.photoshelter.com/gallery/Bentonville-Protest-6-1-20/G0000yDcDIOfTzyg/C00008TNt1KNcsTU

NW News on 06/03/2020