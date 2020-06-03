Crash in '18 draws homicide charge for Arkansas man

A Mount Ida man was arrested Tuesday on a felony negligent homicide charge stemming from a 2018 wreck on Brady Mountain Cutoff where he was the driver and his passenger was killed.

Zachary Kyle Mawk, 28, of Mount Ida was booked into the Garland County jail on the charge, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, shortly after 1:30 p.m. and later released on $10,000 bond.

A warrant was issued for Mawk on May 20.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Aug. 19, 2018, Arkansas State Police Trooper Brandon Margis responded to the 600 block of Brady Mountain Cutoff to a two-vehicle wreck that had occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Mawk was reportedly driving a 2011 Nissan Versa that was southbound when it crossed the double yellow line while negotiating a curve and struck a northbound 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Mawk's passenger, Adam Lee Davis, 41, of Hot Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mawk and the driver of the truck, Daniel Lawniczak, 61, of Royal, were also injured.

Mawk, who was transported by helicopter, was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, while Lawniczak was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs by ambulance, according to the crash summary and information gathered at the scene.

A sample of Mawk's blood was obtained through a search warrant at UAMS, the affidavit states, and submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. The results showed Mawk's blood alcohol content was 0.08 or more in addition to the presence of cannabinoids in his system.

