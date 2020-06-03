Fishermen in Mumbai, India, relocate a boat Tuesday as Cyclone Nisarga moves toward the Arabian Sea coast. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Cyclone tracking toward India's capital

NEW DELHI -- A cyclone in the Arabian Sea was barreling toward India's business capital Mumbai on Tuesday, threatening to deliver high winds and flooding to an area already struggling with the nation's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Cyclone Nisarga was forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon on the country's west coast near Mumbai, a coastal city home to 18.4 million people and known for the Bollywood film industry. Mumbai hasn't been hit by a cyclone in more than a century, raising concern about its readiness.

National Disaster Response Force personnel have been sent to Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, and nearby Gujarat state, and officials were urging people in at-risk areas to evacuate.

Maharashtra's top official, Uddhav Balasheb Thackeray, said on Twitter that residents in Mumbai's expansive slums had been ordered to evacuate, though it was not immediately clear if shelters had been set up. He also said some 150 coronavirus patients had been moved out of a hospital near the city's beachfront.

India's meteorological department said the storm could intensify throughout the day Tuesday into a severe cyclone, which is defined as a cyclone with wind speeds of 74-102 mph and is the fourth-most-powerful category on the local scale.

Nisarga comes just two weeks after Cyclone Amphan tore through the Bay of Bengal on India's east coast and battered West Bengal state, killing more than 100 people in India and neighboring Bangladesh.

Although post-monsoon flooding is common in Mumbai in the fall, some experts fear the city isn't prepared for the high winds and storm surges that come with a cyclone.

Egypt sets hospital covid-19 cost cap

Egypt set a daily cap of 10,000 Egyptian pounds [$626] for treating coronavirus patients at private hospitals, citing complaints about inflated prices.

The Health Ministry stipulated a top-tier payment of 7,500-10,000 pounds for patients in intensive care and who require ventilators. It capped the daily cost for patients in isolation and not in intensive care units or on ventilators at 1,500-3,000 pounds ($93-$187), according to a statement.

The move came after the ministry said it had received reports of prices "not in line with cost for services at these hospitals."

Authorities recently expanded the facilities where virus patients can seek treatment to include private hospitals after initially limiting it to state-run institutions. The nation of 100 million has reported more than 27,000 cases and 1,005 deaths. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently said the daily infection number is likely to climb.

A couple drinks beer Tuesday while watching the sunset on the coast of St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Kenyans protest man's killing by police

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Residents of a slum in Kenya's capital have protested the death of a homeless man who they said was killed by police for violating a dusk-to-dawn curfew for the coronavirus.

Hundreds of people in Mathare left their homes and burned tires on the streets Monday night in the latest anger over reported police brutality.

Dominic Njagi said he couldn't understand why police shot his brother, 51-year-old James Mureithi.

"The pathologist I talked to said my brother was shot twice; one on the legs and the other on the chest," Njagi told The Associated Press. "The pathologist said the chest wound was at close range."

He said Mureithi was a university-educated automotive engineer who suffered a mental breakdown after divorcing his wife 10 years ago.

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Rights activist Boniface Mwangi asserted that 19 Kenyans have died from police actions in enforcing the covid-19 curfew, all from low-income neighborhoods.

He said the Kenyan deaths and the global protests over the killing of George Floyd in the U.S. show that "struggles against police brutality are the same everywhere."

He said activists are planning demonstrations and had hesitated before because they feared arrest that could lead to six months in jail for illegal assembly -- or 14 days in a quarantine facility.

Turkey warrants name 118 in military

ANKARA, Turkey -- Prosecutors in Istanbul issued warrants Tuesday for the detention of 118 military personnel over their suspected links to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric as authorities pressed ahead with a crackdown on a network Turkey blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said 72 of the suspects were detained in simultaneous raids in 35 provinces across Turkey for alleged ties to cleric Fethullah Gulen's network. Police were searching for 46 other suspects, the agency reported.

The agency said 98 of the suspects targeted by the warrants are currently serving in the military.

Since the coup, about 77,000 people have been arrested and around 130,000 others, including military personnel, have been dismissed from state jobs in the ongoing crackdown on Gulen's network.

Gulen, who has been in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, denies involvement in the coup attempt which killed about 250 people and injured around 2,000 others.

