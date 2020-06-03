Filings seek clarity, defense says

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, a cellphone owner shop wears gloves as he counts money on his shop, in Beirut, Lebanon. Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus from person to person through the use of money is minimal. That hasn't stopped businesses from refusing to accept currency, and some countries from urging citizens to stop using banknotes altogether. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Attorneys representing the Pocahontas woman accused of killing former state Sen. Linda Collins have filed motions asking prosecutors to reveal more details about why they think money was the motive in Collins' death.

The request was part of more than a dozen legal motions filed by Rebecca O'Donnell's defense team in advance of a June 12 hearing in her capital-murder case.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have made their own series of filings, including requests for search warrants and a notice that they believe O'Donnell, 49, committed the slaying last year for "pecuniary gain."

O'Donnell pleaded innocent to the slaying and other related charges in July.

"It's clear that their investigation is ongoing," said Lee Short, one of O'Donnell's attorneys. "To what extent I don't know, and what they are looking for I'm not privy to."

In a May 27 filing, Short wrote that there are "endless possibilities" to what prosecutors could mean by pecuniary gain, and that the defense will need time to investigate whatever claim is made against O'Donnell at her trial scheduled for October.

The filing, and others made by O'Donnell's defense team, was first reported Tuesday by the Arkansas Times.

Robert Dittrich, the specially appointed prosecutor assigned to the case, said Tuesday that he was preparing a response to the defense motions.

"I will try to provide information sufficient to what our beliefs are," Dittrich said.

O'Donnell was known as a close friend and campaign aide to Collins before the former Republican lawmaker was found dead outside her home last June.

Investigators said they found security footage from inside Collins' home showing O'Donnell removing the security cameras on the last day Collins was seen alive.

Last month, Circuit Judge John Fogleman issued search warrants allowing police to search Collins' Google accounts, a computer seized from her business and a Ford Focus that belonged to O'Donnell's mother.

O'Donnell's attorneys also filed motions this week trying to block prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against O'Donnell. Short, who has represented death-row clients in the past, argued in motions that the state's method of applying the death penalty violates the U.S. Constitution.

