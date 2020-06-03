Fort Smith approves buying generator to make sanitizer

FORT SMITH -- The city has given its Fire Department the resources to acquire a new tool to help combat the spread of covid-19.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors unanimously approved Tuesday an ordinance amending this year's budget and authorizing the appropriation of $46,900 to allow the department to buy a hypochlorous acid generator to aid in decontaminating public facilities.

In a memo, Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen explained that hypochlorous acid has been "an ideal solution for decontamination" at all the city's fire stations, fire apparatus, contaminated personal protective equipment, police cars, transit buses and sanitation trucks during the covid-19 pandemic, as well as at City Hall and the Fort Smith Convention Center.

Fire Department personnel have been visiting the Tulsa Fire Department over the past couple of months to receive large quantities of donated hypochlorous acid, which Christensen said has been shared with the city transit and sanitation departments.

Hypochlorous acid "is a powerful disinfecting and sterilization solution, without the harsh chemicals," Christensen wrote. "It is safe to apply around people, animals and the environment as a preventive measure to eliminate the spread of pathogens. It effectively controls contamination of viral, bacterial and fungal transmission."

Hypochlorous acid is listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's list of disinfectants for use against the coronavirus, as well, according to Christensen.

Systems from the Kansas, Okla.-based Service Wing Organic Solutions, Christensen said, generate hypochlorous acid under electrochemical conditions using a mixture of water, salt and electricity.

The Fire Department has been told by its Federal Emergency Management Agency consultant that the purchase of a hypochlorous acid generator will qualify for 75% reimbursement from the agency. The remaining funding will come from the city general fund.

At-Large Position 5 Director Robyn Dawson asked Christensen how often an area needs to be sanitized with hypochlorous acid once it is already done. Christensen said the acid kills on contact. It is not preventive, meaning it will not linger after it is sprayed on.

"It's only good while it's wet, so meaning, your chair that you're sitting in was sprayed 30 minutes before this meeting started," Christensen said. "It killed any viruses that were in your chair, along with everyone else's in this audience. If someone was to come in right now that is coughing and has coronavirus, they will infect everything in this room."

In response to another question from Dawson, Christensen said there has so far been no cost to use the hypochlorous acid donated from the Tulsa Fire Department, apart from the cost of fuel to drive back and forth to Tulsa.

The Fort Smith Fire Department is looking at a lead time of about six weeks before its generator is built, delivered, installed and ready for production. The estimated cost of production is about 4 cents per gallon of acid.

At-Large Position 6 Director Kevin Settle expressed his excitement about the opportunity of the Fire Department and the city to make their own sanitizer.

State Desk on 06/03/2020