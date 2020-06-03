• Susan Geshel of Fort Myers, Fla., said she had just gotten up to get her morning coffee when she was jolted awake by the sound of pounding on her front door from an alligator that had pinned another against the wall of her house as the two fought for about 20 minutes before leaving on their own.

• Rahul Dubey, 44, of Washington, D.C., sheltered dozens of protesters in his townhouse overnight, calling it a "human tsunami" after he waved them inside as they fled police who were using chemical sprays and "flash-bang" grenades just before a 7 p.m. citywide curfew took effect.

• Monte Belew, sheriff of Henry County, Tenn., said the owner of a Springville heating-and-air business fatally shot his estranged wife and an employee, leading to an hours-long standoff that ended with the owner's death from a self-inflicted wound.

• Karl Nehammer, Austria's interior minister, called it "the most suitable use" after the ministry awarded a contract to convert the house where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station to make it less attractive as a pilgrimage site for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.

• Robert Goforth, 44, of East Bernstadt, Ky., a Republican state lawmaker who ran for governor in 2019, has pleaded innocent to charges that he choked a woman with an ethernet cable and tried to "hogtie" her during a domestic dispute, his attorney said.

• Joseph Vandevere, 53, of Black Mountain, N.C., was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison after being convicted of threatening on social media to lynch a Muslim man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia.

• Ganabul Bulmi, chief warden of Ethiopia's Mago National Park, said at least six elephants were killed in a single day by poachers who took only their tusks when the elephants ventured out of the park to go to a watering hole.

• Joey Lawn, a police officer in Meridian, Miss., was suspended with pay after he was accused of using a racial slur against a fellow officer in 2018 and word of the incident resurfaced in February, causing "some workplace friction," interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said.

• Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia's police commissioner, said one man was killed and explosions punctuated the overnight hours as thieves blew up and stole at least 10 ATMs across the city in what authorities believe was a "coordinated" effort.

