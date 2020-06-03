JT Towers at a glance

CLASS Freshman

POSITION Linebacker

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 210 pounds

HOMETOWN Little Rock

HIGH SCHOOL Joe T. Robinson

AGE 18

NOTEWORTHY Three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.com. ... Rated as the No. 45 linebacker in the country by ESPN and the ninth overall prospect in Arkansas by 247Sports. ... Recorded 171 tackles, including 105 unassisted and 47 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 2019 for Robinson. ... Passed for 1,331 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 735 yards and 14 scores at quarterback for Glen Rose in 2018. ... Chose Arkansas over Army, Oklahoma, Memphis, Navy and Texas Tech, among others.

