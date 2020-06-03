JT Towers at a glance
CLASS Freshman
POSITION Linebacker
HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 210 pounds
HOMETOWN Little Rock
HIGH SCHOOL Joe T. Robinson
AGE 18
NOTEWORTHY Three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.com. ... Rated as the No. 45 linebacker in the country by ESPN and the ninth overall prospect in Arkansas by 247Sports. ... Recorded 171 tackles, including 105 unassisted and 47 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 2019 for Robinson. ... Passed for 1,331 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 735 yards and 14 scores at quarterback for Glen Rose in 2018. ... Chose Arkansas over Army, Oklahoma, Memphis, Navy and Texas Tech, among others.
