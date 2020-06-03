Lanes set to close on 2 Little Rock avenues

Resurfacing sections of South University and Asher avenues in Little Rock will require lane closings for several weeks at times different from what was previously announced, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close a single lane in each direction of South University Avenue from Interstate 30 to Asher Avenue and on Asher Avenue from South University Avenue to Roosevelt Road from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs, the department said.

Metro on 06/03/2020