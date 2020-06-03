Sections
Little Rock attorney appointed to state Ethics Commission

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 10:35 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A sign for the Arkansas Ethics Commission is shown in this 2000 file photo.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appointed Little Rock attorney Denese Fletcher to the state Ethics Commission, Rutledge announced Wednesday morning.

Fletcher replaces commissioner Sybil Jordan Hampton of Little Rock, whose term expired on Dec. 31, 2018.

Hampton has continued to serve on the five-member commission for the past 17 months, while Rutledge searched for her replacement, who by law must be a Democrat and a minority.

State officials typically appoint new ethics commissioners within a few months after the terms of the commissioners have ended.

Since 1997, Fletcher has practiced law as a civil and criminal trial attorney with expertise in criminal defense in juvenile, district, circuit and federal courts, according to Rutledge’s office.

Rutledge said that Fletcher “is a legal expert with an exceptional career and I believe Denese will provide competent, fair and unbiased judgement when considering matters brought before her as an Ethics Commissioner.”

