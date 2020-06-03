Little Rock police union passes no-confidence resolution against chief

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police passed a resolution of no confidence against Police Chief Keith Humphrey, the union announced in a statement Tuesday evening.

The group said more than 83% of its members voted for the resolution. The statement posted on social media cited multiple lawsuits against Humphrey alleging retaliation, improper hiring and other complaints.

“At a time when people across the nation are taking to the streets to demand moral and honest leadership from law enforcement, it is particularly disappointing the chief’s unethical and illegal actions have brought us to this point,” the statement reads.

Asked about the vote at a news conference addressing protests against police brutality in the city on Tuesday, Humphrey said he was not going to discuss the FOP.

The announcement came two days after Humphrey delivered a grave assessment of race relations within the department during preparation for the weekend's protests.

The statement said the police union would “continue to fight to return integrity to the chief’s office” and that it was ready to work with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and city leaders to do so.

