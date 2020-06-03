Man arrested in Marianna double homicide, authorities say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A man accused of fatally shooting two people in Marianna over the weekend was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Tyyun Hill faces two counts of capital murder, according to a Facebook post by Marianna police.

Officers responded Saturday to Mixon Street in the east Arkansas city after reports of shots fired, according to the post. Police found Clarice Jackson and Gary Walker Jr. dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.

On Sunday evening JC Watson Jr. became the first suspect arrested in the case. Police said he faces two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Authorities then arrested Hill on Monday in Fayetteville, according to the post.