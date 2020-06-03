Police ID 2 shot, injured in Little Rock; woman struck in separate shooting

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police have released the names of two men who were shot and wounded late Tuesday shooting in Little Rock, including one who was critically injured.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Cantrell Road and Cleveland Street around 8:50 p.m. and found 19-year-old Nicholas Jones slumped over the steering wheel of a gray Chevrolet Malibu, according to a police report.

Jones was treated at the scene, then taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition, the report states.

Witnesses told police three or four other males had run away from the vehicle north on Cleveland Street, authorities said.

Officers searched the area around the Malibu and found 21-year-old Daishaun Allen and two other men nearby, the report states. Allen told police he was sitting behind Jones in the vehicle and was shot in the leg, according to the report. Police said he was taken to CHI St. Vincent in stable condition.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were available early Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, around 7 p.m., a 20-year-old Little Rock woman was shot near 5609 Baseline Road, according to a separate report.

Lillian Murphy, along with two other women, were reportedly at the Auxora Arms Apartments, 9101 Auxor Road, when vehicles filled with a few males they knew pulled up, police said.

One woman told officers they drove away, and a brown SUV followed, then rammed their vehicle at a stop sign. Police said the women reportedly jumped out of the vehicle at an AutoZone at 5609 Baseline Road and two were picked up.

Murphy ran to hide behind a church sign and gunmen shot at her, she told police.

Murphy was struck by at least one round and taken to an area hospital, according to authorities. The victim was in stable condition at the time of the report.

Several rounds struck the AutoZone, according to the report, but no employees were injured.