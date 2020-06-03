Naismith Hall mulls date for Bryant, Sutton, others

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and the rest of his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class’ induction date is now expected to be in the fall or the spring of 2021. The in- duction ceremony has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP file photo)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the all-but-certain election of NBA superstars such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, but also a chance to unveil a completely renovated museum.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening has been pushed back two months to July 1 and the induction ceremony -- which will posthumously honor Bryant along with longtime college coach Eddie Sutton -- is being postponed, either to October or the spring. A commemorative coin that was supposed to be released at the Final Four will instead go on sale Thursday.

"All of these things are going to happen. It's just a matter of the timing's going to be delayed," Hall president and CEO John Doleva said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press.

"We will have the most remarkable class ever, when that happens. We didn't plan it this way and it's not the way we would have chosen to do it," he said. "But we're fortunate that our plans were able to remain in place, even though the timing has changed."

The hall's Class of 2020 includes Bryant, Garnett, Duncan and WNBA star Tamika Catchings -- all elected in their first year of eligibility. Also to be honored by the shrine at Springfield, Mass., are Sutton, the former University of Arkansas coach who died last month, and fellow coaches Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey and Barbara Stevens, along with former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann.

Photo by AP

Former Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton speaks during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between West Virginia and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014. A halftime ceremony was held to recognize and remember the 10 men associated with the Cowboy Basketball program who died in a plane crash on Jan. 27, 2001. Those 10 men were: Kendall Durfey, Bjorn Fahlstrom, Nate Fleming, Will Hancock, Daniel Lawson, Brian Luinstra, Denver Mills, Pat Noyes, Bill Teegins and Jared Weiberg. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Doleva confirmed that induction weekend will not be held Aug. 28-30, as originally planned. The hall is hoping to announce a new date by mid-June. Complicating the possibility of a spring 2021 induction is the fact that no one knows what the NBA and college basketball seasons will look like then.

"Finding a date in that period of time that's going to work in the new basketball schedule is a bit of a trick," Doleva said. "It is correct that the August date is done. The October date is still in play, and the spring is the backup for that."

At least one thing will be different for this year's ceremony: The hall will "break protocol a little bit" and allow family members to speak on behalf of honorees who are being inducted posthumously. Previously, they were presented only on video.

Doleva said the exception will be made not just for Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, but also for Sutton and Baumann, who died in 2018.

"That recognizes the fairness aspect of it," said Doleva, adding that it has not been decided whether the change is only for 2020 or more permanent.

Although Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, was already the biggest star in this year's class, his death at the age of 41 guaranteed that his induction would dominate this year's ceremony. Doleva said the hall decided against inducting Bryant alone and gave no thought to having a separate ceremony for him.

"It's not going to be all about Kobe," he said. "What I've found is that these classes bond together. ... And I'm hoping that that's what this class will do with Kobe and his family, and Eddie Sutton and his family and those that are still living. They will have that bond.

"It may be a little heavily weighted towards Kobe, frankly, and that's for obvious reasons. But it will be a memorable ceremony, and we're going to celebrate everybody equally in terms of their accomplishments. They're all Hall of Famers, and all Hall of Famers are equal in the eyes of the museum."

