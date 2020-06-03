Police: Russellville shooting kills 2, leaves 1 in critical condition

Police tape
Russellville police are investigating an early Wednesday shooting that left two males dead and a female in critical condition.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:20 a.m. on the 3600 block of East Main Street, according to a news release by the city’s police department, and found the three victims.
The female was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, police said. The shooting victims were not named in the release.
Police said the incident does not represent a threat to public safety.
