Protest deaths increase in U.S.

A protester holds a sign during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

One man was a retired St. Louis police captain checking on his friend's shop. Another was the beloved owner of a Louisville barbecue restaurant who provided free meals to officers. Yet another was a man known as "Mr. Indianapolis," a former star football player.

They are among those killed as protests have roiled American cities in the week since the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis officer jammed a knee into his neck.

The death toll and circumstances of the killings are still being sorted out in many cities, but here are some details:

• In St. Louis, a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police captain who served 38 years on the force was shot and killed by looters at a pawnshop early Tuesday, authorities said.

David Dorn was found dead on the sidewalk in front of the ransacked store. Police have not released details about what led to the shooting, and no one has been arrested.

The shooting apparently was streamed on Facebook Live but has been taken down. It came on a violent night in St. Louis, which saw four officers shot, businesses burned and ransacked, and people pelting officers with rocks hours after a peaceful protest.

• In Louisville, Ky., police and the National Guard troops trying to clear a crowd Monday heard gunshots and returned fire, killing David McAtee, the owner of a barbecue restaurant.

The mayor fired the police chief after finding out officers did not turn on their body-worn cameras. State police and the U.S. attorney also are investigating.

McAtee, 53, was known for offering free meals to officers who stopped by his restaurant.

Acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Tuesday that video from security cameras at McAtee's business and an adjoining store showed McAtee firing a gun as officers approached.

• In Oakland, Calif., a federal officer was providing security at a U.S. courthouse during a protest when someone fired shots from a vehicle. Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died and another officer was critically wounded.

It wasn't immediately clear if the drive-by shooting was related to the protests, though the federal building's glass doors were smashed and the front entrance was sprayed with anti-police graffiti. No one has been arrested.

Underwood, who was black, and the other officer were contracted security officers employed by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service. They were monitoring a nearby protest.

Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, recently a Republican candidate to fill a vacant congressional seat north of Los Angeles.

• In Indianapolis, two people were killed this past weekend amid unrest, including 38-year-old Chris Beaty, a former offensive lineman for Indiana University.

Beaty was known as "Mr. Indianapolis" and remained involved with the Hoosiers long after graduation. He also was a prominent businessman, running multiple nightclubs.

The circumstances of Beaty's shooting weren't immediately clear, but some media reports said it happened near his apartment. It came the same night an 18-year-old man was fatally shot as protests spread in the city.

• In Davenport, Iowa, police are investigating the deaths of 22-year-old Italia Kelly, who was shot Monday while leaving a protest outside a Walmart, and of a man found near where suspects exchanged gunfire with police in the city of 100,000 people across the Mississippi River from Illinois.

Kelly and a friend were getting in a vehicle to leave because a protest had turned unruly when she was struck in the back by a bullet, said her aunt, Amy Hale of Atchison, Kan. No arrests have been made.

Separately, authorities said an officer was "ambushed" with gunfire Sunday. Another officer shot back, and the suspects fled but were arrested.

Near where the officer was wounded, police found a man shot to death and a handgun under his body. His identity wasn't released.

Police said surveillance video shows that the man and some of the arrested suspects were involved in a shooting outside a jewelry store hours earlier. They were casing the business when other cars arrived and multiple people fired shots at each other, police said.

• In Minneapolis, in what is believed to be the first killing since the protests broke out, Calvin Horton Jr. was fatally shot outside a pawnshop last week.

The owner of the pawnshop, who is white, was arrested in the death of Horton, a 43-year-old black man. Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the killing, including whether it was related to protests in the neighborhood.

The shop was described as having been significantly damaged during the unrest.

• In Omaha, Neb., James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was killed Saturday after authorities said he tussled with the owner of two downtown bars. Surveillance video of the strip of bars shows a group of people, including Scurlock, approach white bar owner Jake Gardner.

Two people shove Gardner to the ground, and he fired shots in the air. Seconds later, Scurlock is seen jumping on Gardner, who then fires the gun over his shoulder, striking Scurlock.

Authorities have declined to press charges in the death, calling the shooting self-defense.

• In Detroit, a 21-year-old man was killed after someone fired shots into a vehicle during a protest. According to a police report, the man was sitting in the driver's seat of a car in a parking lot with two others when someone opened fire and then ran away.

• In suburban Chicago, police in riot gear patrolled the streets of Cicero, Ill., on Monday night after two people were shot dead and two others were wounded after a day of unrest that the western suburb blamed on "outside agitators."

At least 60 people were arrested as the town deployed more than 100 officers in addition to more than 100 sheriff's officers and state troopers.

"Outside agitators shot at least two people near 50th Street and Cermak Road," Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said. "But police apprehended the three suspects involved in the shooting. These were outside agitators who were driving through Cicero seeking to cause trouble."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Marie Pane of The Associated Press; and by Jessica Villagomez of The Chicago Tribune.

A Section on 06/03/2020