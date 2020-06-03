Rezoning considered for commercial use in city's Ballpark District

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday night approved a rezoning and preliminary plans for The Crossings. Drawings for the project label it a "commercial development."

The commissioners voted 9-0 to rezone 11 acres on the southwest corner of West Sunset Avenue and Gene George Boulevard. The City Council will consider the zoning at its meeting Tuesday night.

Web Watch Springdale zoning districts springdalear.gov/245/Zoning-Districts

The property moves from an agricultural district to a thoroughfare commercial district, which is appropriate for businesses that mostly attract customers in their cars, reads the zoning ordinance on the city's website.

But specific plans for the acres remain unknown.

C.L. George and Sons owns the land and asked for Tuesday's actions, but couldn't be reached for comment. Several messages over the last week weren't returned.

"George's has submitted a preliminary plat for the property at the corner of Gene George Boulevard and Sunset Avenue," reads an email from Patsy Christie, the director of the city's Planning Department. "They are subdividing the property and installing the infrastructure for future development of the property for commercial uses."

Real estate signs on the property list the land for sale for commercial and entertainment proposes. The phone number listed on the signs for Landmark Real Estate and Investment wasn't answered Monday or Tuesday.

Nathan Streett with McClelland Consulting Engineers declined to comment on his client's behalf after the Planning Commission meeting.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said he expects -- and hopes for -- a mix of commercial stores and restaurants in the Crossings.

Shopping and entertainment are important for the area designated as the Ballpark District, which city officials have targeted for development, he said.

Springdale residents in 2006 approved a bond and 1 percent sales tax to build Arvest Ballpark. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals played their first home game in 2008.

Access and visibility to Interstate 49 have drawn several large-scale projects to the area between West Sunset Avenue and Tyson Parkway.

The George family donated 37 acres in the district for Arkansas Children's Northwest and have continued supporting the pediatric hospital. The family also has announced plans to build a medical office plaza next to the hospital.

Highlands Oncology soon will open a regional cancer treatment center in the district.

Sam's Club grabbed a visible spot with quick access along Sunset Avenue and George Boulevard. Northwest Arkansas Community College started classes in January at its Springdale campus, next door to the ballpark.

The city's Planning Department also works with a developer on plans for an upscale, mixed-use housing project.

The zoning ordinance lists two pages of possible uses for the land with its new zoning status. This includes opportunities already in play as well as hotel facilities, recreational centers, warehouses, a recycling center, recreational vehicle park and mobile vending. Also businesses requiring a lot of space, access to high-volume utility services and space for outdoor displays.

Paperwork supporting the rezoning from the George company said the Crossings development will improve the city's economic base and tax structure with stable commercial concentrations and include development for a wide range of residents and tourists.

NW News on 06/03/2020