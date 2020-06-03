FOOTBALL

WR commits to Razorbacks

Jaedon Wilson, a wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, who will be a senior in 2021, has committed to play at the University of Arkansas.

Wilson, 6-3, 173 pounds, listed a top 10 of Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana and Kansas on May 10. He took a visit to Arkansas in February.

As a junior, Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and 6 touchdowns. ESPN rates him a three-star recruit.

Wilson has connections to Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Donte Wilson, Jaedon's older brother, was recruited by Briles at Baylor before signing with Ohio State in 2013. Former DeSoto receiver James Proche, who was drafted this year by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, was coached at SMU by Stepp.

"Coach Stepp played a big part of the role [and] Kendal Briles -- both of them guys," Wilson said, "and the school and the environment around it and the atmosphere and the fans.

"I love everything about the facilities ... the weight room, the indoor facility, the locker rooms, the lounge -- everything about it is great."

Wilson is the first receiver and eighth player to commit to Arkansas' 2021 recruiting class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Matt Jones

BASEBALL

UA's Moore named freshman All-American

On Tuesday, University of Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore was named a freshman All-American in the shortened baseball season as selected by Collegiate Baseball.

Moore, an early enrollee who was 17 at the start of the spring semester, is the 23rd Razorback to earn freshman All-America status since Jeff King in 1984. He continued a streak of four consecutive seasons for an Arkansas player to be named a freshman All-American, joining Dominic Fletcher (2017), Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin (2018) and Connor Noland (2019).

Moore started all 16 games for the Razorbacks -- 15 at second base and one at shortstop. He batted .317, with 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 17 RBI, 10 runs, 8 walks and 3 stolen bases.

A Leawood, Kan., native and son of Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore, he was named SEC co-player of the week and the Perfect Game national player of the week after hitting 8 of 12 (.750) with 9 RBI, 4 runs scored, 4 walks and 2 stolen bases in a four-game sweep of Gonzaga on the second weekend of the year.

Moore earned SEC freshman of the week accolades for the season's final week, when he hit .556 (5 of 9) with 3 RBI and a run scored as the Razorbacks went 2-0 vs. Grand Canyon.

-- Tom Murphy

OUTDOORS

Big Bass Bonanza canceled

Due to staffing limitations mandated by coronavirus social distancing protocols, the Arkansas Hospitality Association has canceled the Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza scheduled for June 26-28.

Montine McNulty, executive director for the Arkansas Hospitality Association, said current events make it impossible for her small staff to organize and execute such a large event.

"We can't possibly do it," McNulty said. "It takes four of us several months to pull it all together. I'm the only one in the office. It's impossible with everyone working remotely."

Because of flooding on the Arkansas River, the 2019 Big Bass Bonanza was delayed until October. Even so, McNulty said the Arkansas Hospitality Association paid anglers nearly $140,000 in prize money.

"We appreciate the support of the fishermen that supported this tournament for 30 years," McNulty said. "Hopefully next year we will have a better environment. With covid-19 and all the uncertainty going on, it's too risky to do it this year."

-- Bryan Hendricks

