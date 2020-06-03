Trump sued over social media directive Stimulus watchdog confirmed by Senate Census offices closed due to protests SAT administrator scraps home testing

kayaker Tuesday explores Woods Pond near the place where it meets the Housatonic River in Lenox, Mass. (AP/The Berkshire Eagle/Ben Garver)

Trump sued over social media directive

A Washington-based advocacy group supported by Facebook, Google and Twitter filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, alleging his executive order targeting social-media giants threatens to "curtail and chill constitutionally protected speech" across the web.

The challenge brought by the Center for Democracy and Technology marks the first major legal test of Trump's directive, which raises the potential that federal agencies could investigate and penalize Facebook, Google, Twitter and other tech giants for the way they police posts, photos and videos on the web.

Trump issued the directive last week, just days after Twitter took the rare step of fact checking one of his tweets. Trump blasted the move as political censorship, a charge that the social-media company and its Silicon Valley peers long have denied.

The center said in its lawsuit that the White House had run afoul of the First Amendment, which "prohibits government officials from using government power to retaliate against an individual or entity for engaging in protected speech." Even though Trump's order hasn't taken full effect, the center said the mere existence of the order could "chill" speech, further violating the Constitution.

Facebook and Google declined to comment. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. All three companies have given money to the Center for Democracy and Technology in the past, the group's public statements indicate.

The White House referred requests to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond.

Stimulus watchdog confirmed by Senate

The U.S. Senate confirmed White House lawyer Brian Miller to be the watchdog overseeing trillions of dollars in federal loans and grants being provided to boost the U.S. economy reeling from the global pandemic.

As special inspector general for pandemic recovery, Miller will lead oversight of money going from the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve to airlines, national security companies and other companies seeking low-interest loans.

Miller was confirmed 51-40.

Miller, who served as a White House lawyer and participated in President Donald Trump's impeachment defense, has said he won't be influenced by his former boss, who has demoted or removed several inspectors general whose work the president didn't like.

During his confirmation hearing, Miller said he had shown his independence in the past, including through aggressive investigations as inspector general at the General Services Administration during President George W. Bush's administration.

Miller, in a statement following his confirmation, said he has served both Republican and Democratic administrations and promised to act with "fairness and impartiality."

Census offices closed over protests

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The U.S. Census Bureau said it has temporarily closed offices in several cities as a precaution as cities grapple with unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Census Bureau would not say which offices have been closed. A spokesman said in an email that the closures were done out of an abundance of caution.

The Census Bureau is in the middle of the 2020 census, which is attempting to count every resident in the U.S.

Census Bureau offices around the country were closed for a month and a half as field operations were suspended in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The offices only began reopening on a rolling basis in the past several weeks.

On Monday, the Census Bureau reported reaching its predicted goal for households answering the 2020 census questionnaire on their own -- 60.5%.

SAT administrator scraps home testing

The College Board, which administers the SAT, has abandoned plans to offer an at-home test, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the U.S. college admissions process.

Taking the test requires three hours of uninterrupted, high-quality internet access, which can't be guaranteed for all students, the New York-based nonprofit said Tuesday.

Millions of students have been unable to take college admissions exams because testing sites, often at local high schools, have been closed for months due to the pandemic.

Marcus Lindsey, a street performer who goes by the name Tin Man, walks Monday through downtown San Antonio. Lindsey said he was returning to work after taking a break because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP/Eric Gay)

The College Board also asked for universities to be flexible by giving students more time to take the tests and send their scores, it said.

"We know demand is very high and the registration process for students and families under this kind of pressure is extremely stressful," College Board Chief Executive Officer David Coleman said Tuesday. "There are more important things than tests right now." The next SAT exam is scheduled for August. Rival ACT is still moving forward with its test on June 13.

The College Board also ran into difficulty administering its Advanced Placement tests after a group of high school students sued, saying they were unfair to teens trapped at home by the coronavirus pandemic without adequate computers or internet connections.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 06/03/2020