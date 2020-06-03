U.S., state see another tense night

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday turned up the pressure on governors to quell the violence set off by the death of George Floyd, demanding that New York call up the National Guard.

As more demonstrations began taking shape around the country and cities, including Washington, girded for another round of scattered violence after dark, the president amplified his hard-line calls of a day earlier, in which he threatened to send in the military to restore order if governors didn't do it.

"NYC, call up the national guard," he tweeted in all capital letters. "The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don't make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!!"

Meanwhile, Floyd's family joined a crowd that city officials estimated at 60,000 demonstrators to rally and march Tuesday in Houston.

Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, is seen on video pressing his knee on the handcuffed man's neck for several minutes, grew up in Houston. A public memorial and burial is planned there for next week.

Minnesota has opened an investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discrimination against members of minority groups.

Chauvin has been charged with murder. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said prosecutors are working as fast as they can to determine if the three other officers at the scene should be charged too. All four have been fired.

In New York, midtown Manhattan was pocked with battered storefronts. Macy's flagship store was among those hit after crowds of people smashed windows and looted stores Monday as they swept through the area. A police sergeant was hospitalized after being hit by a car in the Bronx, where people walked Tuesday between ransacked buildings and a burned-out car on the Grand Concourse, a commercial thoroughfare.

Police made nearly 700 arrests, Mayor Bill de Blasio extended an 8 p.m. curfew for all week.

"We're going to have a tough few days," he warned, but added: "We're going to beat it back." He pleaded with community leaders to step forward and "create peace."

More than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up in 29 states to deal with the violence. New York is not among them, and de Blasio has said he does not want the Guard. On Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called what happened in the city "a disgrace."

"The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night," Cuomo said at a briefing in Albany.

He said the mayor underestimated the problem, and the nation's largest police force was not deployed in sufficient numbers, though the city had said it doubled the usual police presence.

AROUND THE U.S.

Monday marked the seventh-straight night of unrest around the country that put protesters and police officers at risk.

The police chief in Louisville, Ky., was fired after a restaurant owner was killed by police, and National Guard members enforcing a curfew. The police said the restaurant owner had fired a gun first and produced video that they say proved it.

In Richmond, the police chief said officers who used tear gas on a group of peaceful protesters would be disciplined. In Atlanta, six officers were charged after a video showed authorities dragging two young people from a car during protests.

In Atlanta, police fired tear gas at demonstrators. In Nashville, more than 60 National Guard members put down their riot shields at the request of peaceful protesters.

At a demonstration in Buffalo, N.Y., a SUV plowed into a group of officers, injuring three.

An officer was shot and gravely wounded as police tried to disperse a crowd outside a Las Vegas hotel and casino. Four officers were shot in St. Louis; they were expected to recover.

Philadelphia officials described a chaotic night in which one person was killed trying to use explosives to open an ATM, a gun shop owner fatally shot a would-be thief, and a 19-year-old died of injuries during looting.

About a dozen other deaths have been reported around the country over the past week. And nearly 8,000 people nationwide have been arrested for offenses such as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, according to a count by The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, governors and mayors, Republicans and Democrats alike, rejected Trump's threat to send in the military.

"Denver is not Little Rock in 1957, and Donald Trump is not President Eisenhower. This is a time for healing, for bringing people together, and the best way to protect civil rights is to move away from escalating violence," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, both Democrats, said in a statement, referring to Eisenhower's use of troops to enforce school desegregation in the South.

A senior White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the president is not rushing to send in the military and that his goal was to pressure governors to deploy more National Guard members.

CHURCH APPEARANCE

On Monday night, Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Square to St. John's Episcopal Church, where he posed for pictures holding up a Bible. Before his trek, federal authorities used rubber bullets, stun grenades and smoke canisters to clear protesters gathered near the park.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., newly installed as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, defended the tactics to clear the area, saying there was nothing wrong with that approach.

"No, not given what we've seen the last three nights in front of the White House, incredibly dangerous," Rubio said, suggesting that injuries to Secret Service officers justified the show of force.

Other Republicans applauded the tough tone the president took during his Rose Garden address, which included demands for governors and mayors to "dominate" their streets.

"This can't go on. So hopefully, you know, the president talking that way will put a little spine in some of these governors that aren't calling out the National Guard, to the extent that they need to restore order," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., continued his call for Trump to use the Insurrection Act to allow active-duty military to help state and local police, decrying violence in other cities and applauding the lower amount of looting Monday in Washington.

"The only way to end this insurrection is the overwhelming display of force," Cotton said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invoked Biblical Scripture to reject Trump's clampdown outside the White House and she drew on past presidents -- including George H.W. Bush in the aftermath of the Rodney King unrest and Barack Obama after the death of Eric Garner -- as models of the nation's chief executive at a time of crisis.

"We would hope that the president of the United States would follow the lead of so many presidents before him to be a healer in chief and not a fanner of the flame," Pelosi said.

Former President George W. Bush criticized any effort to squelch protests. In a statement issued Tuesday by his office in Dallas, the former Republican president said he and wife, Laura Bush, "are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."

McCONNEL COMMENTS

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said of the protests, "you can understand the outrage."

McConnell, a Republican, said it's not only the death of Floyd at the hands of white police in Minnesota drawing protesters into the streets, but of other blacks, including Breonna Taylor in his home state of Kentucky.

"There is no question that there is residual racism in America," McConnell told reporters. "It's been a longtime dilemma, and we all wish we could get to a better place."

McConnell declined to directly comment on Trump's handling of the crisis.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to refuse the use of military helicopters and tear gas for "ugly stunts" like the one Monday.

Senate Democrats proposed, and Republicans rejected, a resolution condemning the president's actions.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he was "glad the president led" by clearing the protesters from the park.

Cruz and other Republicans blamed outside agitators from the "Antifa" anti-fascist movement for intervening in otherwise peaceful protests that resulted in looting and other property damage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday, "Donald Trump has turned this country into a battlefield riven by old resentments and fresh fears."

The presidency, Biden said, is "a very big job," no one would get everything right, including himself. "But I promise you this," he added. "I won't fan the flames of hate."

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., decried the violence that had been seen on previous nights in Washington but voiced strong support for the constitutional right to protest.

"I'm against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop," Sasse said in a statement that made no explicit mention of Trump but said that all public servants "should be lowering the temperature."

A county in northern Virginia pulled its officers out of the District of Columbia on Monday night after they played a supporting role in clearing protesters from outside the White House.

The Arlington County Board issued a statement Monday night saying its officers were used "for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations."

EU WEIGHS IN

European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said the 27-nation bloc was "shocked and appalled" by Floyd's death and voiced "trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation and to address these important issues during these difficult times."

"This is an abuse of power, and this has to be denounced," Borrell told reporters Tuesday in Brussels. "All societies must remain vigilant against the excess of the use of force."

"I can only express my hope that the peaceful protests do not widen into further violence," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"We all want to see America come together and not tear itself apart," U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the Parliament in London.

Officials across the country were on guard Tuesday for another night of chaos. Here is the latest from around the country.

• Philadelphia: Hundreds of protesters gathered outside City Hall by Tuesday afternoon, after a night of tension. Mayor Jim Kenney defended a decision to use tear gas on protesters Monday but condemned a group of largely white men who had been seen patrolling the mostly white neighborhood of Fishtown holding baseball bats. "Armed vigilantism will not be tolerated moving forward," he said.

• California: Protesters filled the streets of Hollywood with chants of "black lives matter," a crowd of protesters gathered along a beach in San Francisco, and the city of Santa Monica enacted among the strictest curfews in the nation, starting at 2 p.m.

• New Haven, Conn.: Police and the FBI were investigating after Molotov cocktails were thrown at two police substations and caused fire damage.

• Denver: A police officer was fired after sharing a photo of himself and two other officers in riot gear on Instagram on Monday with the caption "Let's start a riot," the department said.

Meanwhile in Dallas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas would not request military support.

Protesters marched from a downtown Houston park to City Hall where, at a rally that lasted a little over an hour, various local and congressional officials, activists and members of Floyd's family spoke.

Mayor Sylvester Turner told the crowd that the rally and march were about "lifting up the family of George Floyd."

"Today we want to love on them. We want them to know that George did not die in vain," he said.

Police officers lined the route of the march, and city dump trucks blocked some downtown streets. Afterward, Police Chief Art Acevedo told the crowd to not let violence hijack their peaceful protests.

"God as my witness, change is coming," Acevedo said regarding the impact of Floyd's death. "And we're going to do it the right way."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Tim Sullivan, Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Daly Matthew Barakat, Juan A. Lozano, Jamie Stengle, Paul J. Weber and Jake Bleiberg of The Associated Press; by Katie Glueck of The New York Times; and by Jonathan Stearns of Bloomberg News.

Demonstrators hold an American flag upside down at a fence set up Tuesday near the White House. (AP/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump visits the Saint John Paul II National Shrine on Tuesday in Washington. The visit triggered condemnation from religious leaders for the second time in two days, as Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory called it “baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious princi- ples.” Former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking Tuesday at a church in Philadelphia, said Trump “has turned this country into a battle eld riven by old resentments and fresh fears.” Trump continued to call on governors to forcefully quell protests. More photos at arkansasonline.com/63church/. (AP/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Matt Rourke)

Protesters gather at Foley Square as part of a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

