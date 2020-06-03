UA calls mockery hurtful

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville issued a statement Tuesday that condemns the mocking of George Floyd's death after a video surfaced that seemingly likens an aspect of his killing -- having a knee pressed against his neck -- to a method for hazing.

"Our nation is hurting with the death of George Floyd and what it signifies for many people. Mocking a senseless tragedy is not something to take lightly and this incident is under investigation," reads a statement titled, "Message Regarding Disturbing Video."

The video is apparently tied to UA students, with the university stating in a Twitter post Monday that it is investigating "through the code of student conduct process." UA's response comes after students called for the expulsion of those connected with the video, a short clip that shows a phone playing what appears to be a social media post.

Seconds of video appear to show two white men lying facedown on the floor with hands behind their backs. Two others are seated and another is standing.

Text in the post states, in quotation marks, "Let's do some George Floyd s*** to em." The post also states: "Hazing at its finest."

"The disturbing activities and captions in the video do not reflect our values and are contrary to our principles and priorities. We stand together to condemn this video and the message it sends," UA's message Tuesday stated.

On Monday, a letter from 23 student leaders -- mostly from UA student groups created in support of black students like the campus's NAACP chapter and various fraternal organizations -- called for the expulsion of two students associated with the video.

"Students on campus look up to UARK Greek Life and admire them for their leadership skills and this was an insensitive and disgusting way for these 2 students to use their platform," stated the letter, which also called for the suspension of the students' fraternity and for university statements condemning "these vulgar actions."

Delayne Coleman, president of UA's National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is composed of historically black fraternities and sororities, is named as starting a similar online petition that as of Tuesday had more than 7,500 signatures in support. Coleman said in an email that the black student leaders, as a group, started the online petition.

Floyd, a black man, was handcuffed and lying facedown on a Minneapolis street when a white police officer put his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes, video shows. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Other universities also have responded to condemn student social media videos after Floyd's death.

University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Mun Choi on Monday issued a statement on the university's investigation into a video of two high school students -- including one admitted to the university -- "laughing while they appear to be simulating the choking of one of them," with one saying, "'I can't breathe.'"

Choi called the video "shocking and disturbing" given the similarity to Floyd's death and said the admitted student, after being told she was suspended during the investigation, has decided not to attend in the fall.

