Walmart holds 50th annual shareholders meeting virtually

by Serenah McKay | Today at 12:36 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Chairman of the Walmart Inc. Board of Directors Gregory B. Penner speaks during the Walmart shareholders meeting, Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO)

Walmart Inc. has continued to pursue its long-term strategy and effectively managed the business despite current health and economic challenges, President and Chief Executive Doug McMillon said Wednesday at the retailer’s annual shareholders meeting.

The Bentonville-based retailer’s 50th annual meeting was the first to be conducted virtually, the company said. Walmart opted to take the meeting, normally held in Northwest Arkansas, online this year in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

Shareholders approved executive compensation packages and elected a board of directors while rejecting four submitted proposals. Two of those came from the worker organization United for Respect, calling for hourly employees to be included as director candidates and a report on the retailer’s efforts to prevent workplace sexual harassment.

