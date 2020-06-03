Sections
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Gov to address law enforcement response to Arkansas protests

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Gov. Asa Hutchinson is shown in this file photo.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak on the unified law enforcement response to the recent protests in the state at 1 p.m. Check back to watch live.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AshFT_BrXbM]

