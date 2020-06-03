WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Gov to address law enforcement response to Arkansas protests

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is shown in this file photo.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak on the unified law enforcement response to the recent protests in the state at 1 p.m. Check back to watch live.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AshFT_BrXbM]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.