Off the Wire

Today at 2:00 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Teams to train at own facilities

All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Carolina, Washington and the Los Angeles Rams are among those that stage portions of training camp elsewhere. Goodell also ordered no joint practices for teams, something that had become increasing popular in recent summers. The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July. Dallas usually trains in Oxnard, Calif., and Pittsburgh in nearby Latrobe, Pa.

