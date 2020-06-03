Woman charged in assault on officers

Woman charged inassault on officers

A Jacksonville woman was arrested early Tuesday in the assault of police officers, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to 917 King St. just before 1:30 a.m. where Joasha Lindsey, 20, began pointing a gun at three officers, responding to police demands to put the gun down by saying it did not work, the report said.

Lindsey continued pointing the gun, a long barrel revolver, and threatening to shoot the officers before coming outside of the residence, where she was advised she was under arrest, according to the report.

Lindsey slammed the door in an officer's face, but the officer broke down the door and arrested her inside the house, the report said.

Lindsey was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault upon an officer and five felony counts of terroristic threatening.

Metro on 06/03/2020