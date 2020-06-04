WATCH LIVE: Protesters at Capitol say prayer, thin out after call to go home

Protest organizers at the Capitol in Little Rock handed out candles to the protesters at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The candles were lit, a prayer was said, and the organizers asked the crowd to go home and "be peaceful."

By 6:45 p.m., only about 50-60 protesters were left at the Capitol.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » facebook.com/arkansasonline/videos/724963061610755/]

6:21 p.m.: March in Cabot draws about 300 people

A group of about 300 people on Thursday marched a mile down Arkansas 89 in Cabot, making their way from the Tractor Supply Company to the Cabot Police Department headquarters, chanting “black lives matter.”

Leaders of the protest repeatedly stressed the importance of demonstrating peacefully, and several exchanged hugs and smiles with law enforcement officers who were on hand to direct traffic.

There had been no conflicts between demonstrators and police or other civilians as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

However, the protesters were greeted at one point in their walk by a couple holding a large Confederate flag. Several drivers also yelled “white power” as they drove past.

The group planned to continue their march for another 2.5 miles to the Cabot Walmart.

Protesters in Cabot kneel in memory of George Floyd at the police station. About 300 have marched peacefully for 1 mile through the town. pic.twitter.com/yXePZuRfVD — William Sanders (@WilliamJr96) June 4, 2020

6:05 p.m.: About 200 people on hand for Capitol protest Thursday evening

An estimated crowd of about 200 people turned out at the state Capitol early Thursday evening for a sixth straight day of protesting police actions in the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The crowd listened to a series of speakers who talked about the importance of unity, education and diversity. Periodic applause broke out, including for the introduction of the father of Bradley Blackshire, who was shot and killed by a Little Rock police officer in February.

The large turnout happened despite temperatures hovering near 90 degrees and high humidity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.