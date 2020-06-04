AMC fearful for its survival

In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a message on the ticket window at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theaters complex informs potential customers that it is currently closed in Burbank, Calif. AMC says its business is suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic and it may not survive. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Movie theater chain AMC warned Wednesday that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered its theaters and led film studios to explore releasing more movies directly to viewers over the internet.

All of AMC's theaters are shut down through June, which means the company isn't generating any revenue.

The company plans to reopen theaters this summer, it told investors. But if that timeline does not pan out, it will require more funding to stay afloat. The chain previewed its first quarter earnings Tuesday morning, predicting a net quarterly loss of $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion.

In April, AMC announced plans to raise $500 million in a private debt offering as speculation of a possible bankruptcy reorganization swirled.

As of April 30, the company reported a cash balance of $718.3 million.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company said it could not be certain it would have access to enough capital to continue paying its bills through the pandemic. Private sector loans or government relief might be inadequate, the company said, or come with onerous terms.

"Due to these factors, substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time," AMC wrote in a regulatory filing.

People may not want to go sit in crowded spaces because they fear the virus, but AMC believes that desire for social distancing is temporary and that people will want to go to the movies again.

Apart from the pandemic and its economic aftershocks, the movie business in the U.S. and Canada has profited from rising ticket prices, but admissions have been gradually declining since 2005. Sequels, remakes and superhero movies dominate the box office. Meanwhile, the rise of streaming services -- Netflix and a growing stable of rivals -- is providing new competition.

Theater chains are also concerned that film studios could push more movies straight to the streaming services that they own. Since the pandemic shut down theaters, entertainment companies have delayed most movies. But Comcast's NBCUniversal released Trolls World Tour on video on demand in April, triggering an angry response from the theater industry, and Disney will release Artemis Fowl to its streaming service, Disney Plus, in June, rather than in theaters.

AMC, a publicly traded company controlled by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda, has 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Europe. It's the largest U.S. theater chain.

Cinemark, another major movie chain, plans to begin reopening U.S. movie theaters on June 19. It said in a Wednesday filing that it believes it has enough cash to last it the rest of the year, even if its theaters remain shut.

Cinemark said Wednesday that it's taking a slew of measures to tempt back moviegoers as it reopens. Those include discounting and vigorous cleaning protocols for theaters, like disinfecting seats in the mornings and before each showtime. It will also require employees -- but not customers -- to wear masks and will stagger showtimes to thin out crowds.

The company also said it would stay in the black even if local governments allow it to sell only half of its seats to keep customers separated. Cinemark chief executive Mark Zoradi said that even "below that level," the chain's theaters can be "very, very profitable."

Information for this article was contributed by Tali Arbel of The Associated Press and by Kevin Hardy of The Kansas City Star.

