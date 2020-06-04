Outdoors Briefs

WMA deer hunts

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has opened the application period to hunt deer on some popular wildlife management areas online at www.agfc.com. The application deadline is July 1.

Applicants for WMA deer hunt permits must provide a $5 nonrefundable processing fee when they apply for each hunt. If successful, they will receive a permit without additional fees.

Each hunter may apply for two options in the youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader and modern gun categories. Hunters must be at least 6 years old to apply. Hunters applying for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins.

Youth applicants must have a customer ID in the AGFC's licensing system. They or their legal guardian must create a new profile before applying. Additionally, youth must use their own customer ID when checking big game in Arkansas.

Applicants may apply as individuals or as a group of up to four in the AGFC's party hunt system. To apply as a group, a party hunt leader applies like an individual would. Once the permit application is completed and paid, the leader will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on the updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will apply, then respond "yes" when asked whether they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment. Applying as a party does not increase the chances of each individual being drawn.

Pendleton expansion

Contractors will expand the boat ramp at the popular access to the Arkansas River beside Pendleton Bridge in Desha County during the next few weeks.

Construction of the new concrete ramp must be completed in sections, with each section requiring time to be poured, harden and cure before it is pushed into position and anchored in place. Construction crews are hopeful that they will be able to complete the job by June 30, depending on weather and river conditions.

"The public ramp will have to be closed while the construction is taking place," said Jason Olive, assistant chief of fisheries for the AGFC. "But the work should not interfere with people's ability to launch from the privately owned ramp adjacent to the AGFC access."

Olive says when complete, the expanded ramp will have room to launch two boats at a time and will have a new courtesy boat dock to help anglers launch and load boats without pulling up on any concrete or rocks along the bank. The dock will be built in a way that it can be moved if the river rises too high.

"We regret the timing of the construction, but this project is something many anglers have requested for a long time," Olive said. "This should complement the weigh-in facility and other improvements to this popular location for anglers in one of the best pools of the Arkansas River for fishing."

Sports on 06/04/2020