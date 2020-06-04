ASU trustees agree to hold line on tuition, cut campus budgets

The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Trenton Daeschner )

Arkansas State University System schools will keep tuition steady next year while also decreasing their budgets in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trustees passed the tuition and budgets measures in two separate voice votes Thursday, both without opposition.

Some tuition at Arkansas State University’s degree centers will decrease, while room and board rates will rise at the Jonesboro campus. The only other changes were in fees for specific programs at ASU Mid-South, the ASU System's community college in West Memphis.

Campuses also will collectively cut several million dollars from their budgets, with ASU in Jonesboro cutting the largest amount, $5.9 million. But the biggest percentage cut was 8.3% at ASU-Newport. The campus will cut $1.4 million, reducing its budget to $16.9 million.

None of the cuts include layoffs, officials said.