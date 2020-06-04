BEST IN THE WEST: King attributes success to former Fort Smith coach

The Prep Rally: Best in the West series will highlight the all-time best players in western Arkansas as selected by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

FORT SMITH -- The list of accomplishments for Jim King in his basketball career is a long one.

At A Glance JIM KING SCHOOL Fort Smith SPORT Boys Basketball CREDENTIALS Played on two state championship basketball teams at Fort Smith High School under legendary coach Gayle Kaundart. … Scored a record 21 points in the Arkansas high school all-star game. … King averaged 14 points per game at the University of Tulsa and was twice on the first-team All Missouri Valley team in 1962 and 1963. … Member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, the University of Tulsa Hall of Fame and has his No. 24 jersey retired at Tulsa. … He was a head coach for Athletes in Action (1973-1975) and for the University of Tulsa (1975-1980). … Played in the NBA for 10 seasons, making it to the playoffs in nine of them and playing in 73 postseason games. … He scored 4,377 points (7.2 per game), 1,500 rebounds (2.5 per game) and 1,412 assists (2.3 per game) in 607 career regular season games in the pros. … Made it to the NBA Finals three times and played in the 1968 All-Star game. … Played with and against NBA legends Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Oscar Robertson among many others. … Currently living back in Fort Smith. … Featured yearly in the NBA 2K basketball video game franchise on a historic Los Angeles Lakers team. THAT’S WHAT HE SAID “It is pretty crazy I’m still in video games even today. I would buy those games for my grandsons. They would want to play them at Christmastime. They would be upstairs and would be telling me I was dunking on Wilt.”

King went far after winning two state championships at Fort Smith High School. But when he thinks back at the success he had in college and in the NBA, he gives a big assist to his legendary high school coach Gayle Kaundart.

"Coach Kaundart was a special coach and was incredible," King said. "I went on to play for a lot of coaches in my career. I liked a couple of them really well, but coach Kaundart was the best teacher of the game I ever played for. He prepared me for everything. He was a fundamental coach that wanted you to do everything right. Nobody prepared us for life more than he did."

King, who is now 79, recalls very fondly playing for Kaundart, a lowkey but strict coach. The team didn't have scrimmages until about a week before the season started. Instead, they focused on individual drills and conditioning. Kaundart's laser-focus on fundamentals worked out well for him often, as he won 11 state championships in high school and a national title in the college ranks at Westark (now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith).

"They were boring, but you learned to do them the right way every day," King said. "It was amazing how well prepared we were because of them. We griped and moaned about it at the time. But we knew how much they helped us get to our goals. Going into the final game, coach Kaundart would ask us, 'do you think the other team has worked harder than you have for this game?' We all would laugh. We took our fundamental practice to the game and didn't need anything flashy."

King's high school teams had a lot of depth, sending seven players to the next level. He didn't even start until his senior year. King focused on ball handling and playing defense with established scorers around him.

"He was tougher than a junkyard dog," Tommy Boyer, former University of Arkansas basketball star, said to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after his former high school teammate followed him into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame last year. "He had those big hands. He was strong. Fundamentally, there wasn't any better basketball player."

King, nicknamed Country, and his teammates held foes to an average of 28 points per game. That and not being asked to be a primary scorer limited his exposure while in high school, but not enough for the University of Tulsa to not notice his talents.

Playing under Tulsa coach Joe Swank, King blossomed as an offensive playmaker, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors twice during his junior and senior seasons in 1962 and 1963. He scored 1,119 points for a 14.7 scoring average and grabbed 528 rebounds for a 6.9 average in his career for the Hurricanes.

King said he hoped to go to the University of Arkansas to play basketball with two of his fellow teammates, but the offer from coach Glen Rose was a little too late in his recruitment. King got it after he scored a record 21 points in the high school All-Star game, well after he'd committed to Tulsa. He felt like it worked out well for him in the end.

"Tulsa was in a better conference in the Missouri Valley," King said. "Oscar Robertson was there at that time and the conference was advancing a lot more players to the pros than any other conference at the time. The competition I faced in the Valley was much stronger than the Southwest Conference. It got me ready for the next level."

King was able to have a successful 10-year NBA career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the San Francisco Warriors, the Cincinnati Royals and the Chicago Bulls after his days at Tulsa. He scored 4,377 points (7.2 per game), 1,500 rebounds (2.5 per game) and 1,412 assists (2.3 per game) in 607 career regular-season games in the pros. King played in the playoffs in nine of his 10 seasons and even made it to the NBA Finals three times. He also played in the NBA All-Star game in 1968.

King was able to play in a golden age for many basketball fans. He got to play with or against legends such as Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Oscar Robertson among many others.

He started his career when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him in the second round, 13th overall, in the 1963 NBA Draft. The franchise had nine other guards looking to secure the one spot available. That's when King and the lessons learned under Kaundart back in high school paid off for him.

The first practice was at a gym without air conditioning. The elements were not ideal, as after about 20 minutes the windows were opened and it was smoggy outside. King was able to shine that day showcasing his mental resolve and with the practice being drilled based like his high school days.

"We were running drills exactly like coach Kaundart did," King said. "The coaches saw I knew the drills, so I started leading them. After the first hour, we took five minutes to get a drink of water and we were going to practice for another hour. The other guys laid down on the floor. It was hard to breathe in there. Coach Kaundart didn't allow that, so I ran to the other end and shot some free throws. I didn't know it at the time, but Jerry West was watching and noted to the general manager that there was only one person here that could help the team.

"He was talking about me."

