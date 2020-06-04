Sections
Police: Driver faces negligent homicide charge after hitting I-555 construction worker

by Nathan Owens | Today at 10:52 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A driver who hit a construction worker on the side of the highway with his car over the weekend is facing a negligent homicide charge, Arkansas State Police said Tuesday.

Kristopher Gould, 26, of Mammoth Spring was driving northbound on Interstate 555 on Saturday when he crossed over some divider barrels and struck a man with his Chevrolet Impala at 7:44 p.m., according to a preliminary report.

Construction worker Preston Brayfield, 22, of Kansas City was found dead at the scene in Tyronza, police said. The driver had a few injuries from the crash. A police spokesman could not verify Brayfield's state of residence.

Gould faces charges of failure to maintain control, negligent homicide and open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, according to a warrant. He was released from the Poinsett County jail on bond Monday, a sheriff's office employee said.

