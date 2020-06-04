FBI IDs man killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The FBI has identified a man shot and killed Monday in a Fayetteville parking lot as Ryan E. Moore.

Connor Hagan, spokesman for the FBI office in Little Rock, confirmed the identification Wednesday. Moore, 36, was last known to be a resident of Fayetteville, Hagan said.

Moore was being sought in the shooting of a woman May 19 in Hindsville. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service found him him about 8:43 a.m. Monday driving a black Mazda in the parking lot near the Community Clinic at 3162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville.

The marshals ordered him to turn off the vehicle and get out, and when he refused, shots were fired, according to reports. Moore died at a hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Hagan said the FBI is investigating the shooting.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett said a warrant for attempted capital murder was issued for Ryan Emblem Moore, 36, on May 29.

Moore was suspected of shooting a woman in the head and leaving her at a storage unit facility on U.S. 412 near Hindsville in Madison County, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Washington County Circuit Court.

A passing driver called police when he saw the woman being pulled from the driver's seat of a car in the driveway of the Safe Space Storage, according to the affidavit.

The Arkansas State Police responded, along with Madison County sheriff's office deputies and emergency medical personnel.

The woman was taken to the Northwest Health emergency room in Springdale. She had been shot once in the head, behind her right ear, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that she was driving Moore and two other people from Springdale to Berryville in Moore's car, a black Mazda. The woman said she and Moore had been arguing, and Moore pulled a black revolver and threatened to shoot her.

The woman said she previously had seen Moore with the weapon and that he usually carried it. The woman said the last thing she remembers was pulling over at the storage units so she could get out of the car.

