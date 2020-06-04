Fort Smith virtual talk focuses on race

FORT SMITH -- Two prominent figures in the Fort Smith community shared their opinions regarding the current culture, as well as some of their personal stories, virtually on Wednesday.

The husband and wife team of Jay Richardson, state representative for District 78, which includes parts of Sebastian County, and Talicia Richardson, executive director for the Fort Smith nonprofit organization 64.6 Downtown, took part in a casual Facebook Live event on Wednesday titled, "Let's Talk About Race."

Hosted by an independent bookstore in Fort Smith named Bookish, the Richardsons, who are both people of color, fielded questions from the store's owner, Sara Putman. Many of these questions came from people who either submitted them beforehand or were watching the event as it unfolded.

The resulting discussion covered a variety of topics related to the current political climate of the country -- particularly as it pertains to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck in a widely seen video that has sparked protests across the nation -- in the context of the local community.

After being asked about the relationship between the Fort Smith Police Department and the minority community, Talicia Richardson talked about she and Jay coming back to Fort Smith and having a life there with their son and daughter. Richardson said at one point, years ago, a female detective told their son to let her get his fingerprints in case he robbed a bank later.

"And there were two bank robberies, maybe three, in that week-and-a-half timeframe," Talicia Richardson said. "There were black culprits and white culprits, and for her to say that, I'm like, this is not cowboys and Native Americans, this is not the Wild Wild West, you telling this to my son."

Afterward, Talicia Richardson said she and Jay Richardson went to the police department. They spoke with the person who was police chief at the time, who responded by offering to have the detective apologize for her actions.

"Black people don't want an apology," Talicia Richardson said. "They want action. They don't want to hear someone whose heart said that, and felt that that was okay, to apologize. It's not necessary. I want you not to do this again. Don't put another family in that position to have to apologize. So we requested diversity training, and why does this person still have a job, and who else exists like that on your force, and how much damage has that individual done to other people."

Jay Richardson said that unfortunately, black people in America have to ask questions about what the police are like, or how many people who are on the police force look like them.

"And far too often, and not just Fort Smith, but any place in America, the ones that are policing the communities, they don't look like us," Jay Richardson said. "So you got police officers that are policing my neighborhood that don't look like me. Matter of fact, they may not even live in Fort Smith, but they come over here to work."

Other topics explored during the event included local black-owned businesses, what white allies can do, education, and whether or not it is important for businesses to publicly make a statement about what the country is currently going through.

State Desk on 06/04/2020