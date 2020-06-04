Growing strong: Botanical Garden plans to reopen June 15

On March 18, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographer J.T. Wampler took pictures for a story that was slated to run in the newspaper's What's Up! arts and entertainment magazine that Sunday. The premise was that the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks would be staying open despite coronavirus concerns.

It's finally time to run those photos. Different decisions were made, and the garden closed at the end of the day March 20; reopened to members two months later, on May 18; and will welcome the public again on June 15.

Go & Do Botanical Garden of the Ozarks When: Reopening June 15; hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but days may be limited Where: 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville Cost: $4 (ages 5-12); $7 adults Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org

The seeds for the garden were planted in January 1994, when the Botanical Garden Society of the Ozarks was incorporated. The facility opened in 2007 on 42 acres at the Springdale-Fayetteville border, on the east side of Lake Fayetteville. Now with 12 themed gardens in six cultivated acres and Arkansas' only butterfly house, the garden operates with the mission to "educate the public on topics related to plants, animals and health, to be a place of celebration and entertainment and to showcase the beautiful and unique plant life in the Ozarks."

The garden's executive director, Charlotte A. Taylor, says the decision to close a favorite destination for some 100,000 people a year "was not easy ... but it was in the best interest of everyone." In its wake, there were opportunities and challenges, she says.

"The garden itself has been alive and thriving over the last two months," she enthuses. "Nature is wonderful, and spring came as usual. The horticulture staff and volunteers have worked very hard -- 6 feet away from each other -- to keep the garden in shape and ready for guests. They took out all the winter plants, pruned the bushes, and in general did a major cleaning of all spaces. Some repairs have been made, as well."

Colorful annuals will be ready for the reopening, says Megan Lankford, horticulture supervisor, along with lilies, hydrangeas and milkweed.

"Our biggest challenge was canceling or postponing many of our spring and summer events," Taylor adds, "including favorites Greening of the Garden, Chefs in the Garden and Firefly Fling. They are being planned now for later dates either this year or next."

Of course, money doesn't grow on trees -- or native plants.

"The garden relies heavily on general admissions, fundraising events and rentals," Taylor says. "These stopped immediately when the garden closed. What has kept us going are memberships -- new and renewals -- and generous financial donations. We are so appreciative of all our wonderful members who, though the garden was closed, renewed and bought memberships for friends. We have also been submitting grants that the garden qualifies for to keep our doors open and preparing for the future.

"In April, we couldn't have our normal in-person plant sale," she adds, "but [we] held it online, and it was very successful. We did miss seeing all our loyal members and friends and look forward to next year."

Taylor says the garden went with a members-only "soft opening" May 18 for several reasons.

"We are able to do this without any transaction of money because members just showed their cards," she begins with the practical side of things. Also, she adds, "it was a magical way to let these great supporters in to see all that had happened since March 20."

Taylor says the plan is to reopen to the general public June 15 if all safety measures are in place. "It is likely that we may not be able to be open seven days a week for now, so watch for details on days and times on our website," she advises.

"We have taken all precautions recommended by the [Centers for Disease Control] and other health organizations," Taylor says. "Facial coverings, distancing, hand sanitizer throughout the garden, and we will limit capacity if we reach our limit. The building is not open at this time because we cannot keep it properly cleaned with high traffic levels."

At the same time, the garden staff is planning a summer schedule that Taylor hopes will bring new friends to the garden and old friends back to visit. Terrific Tuesday Nights, a seasonal staple, resumed this week, sponsored by the Walker Foundation.

"Due to capacity restrictions, there will not be entertainment," Taylor says of the ongoing event, "but we are excited to see people in the garden enjoying a beautiful summer evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at no charge."

Taylor says a week of Firefly Magic, scheduled for July 12-18, will take the place of the hugely popular Firefly Fling. It will feature "some of the favorite parts of Firefly Fling but in much smaller, more controlled activities," she says. "All tickets will be sold in advance with a limited number being available each night due to capacity limitations. Costumes will be encouraged! Summer camps are being planned, and the International Festival is on the calendar in September.

"Greening of the Garden and Chefs in the Garden were postponed and are being planned now," Taylor adds. "Obviously, everything will be reimagined to fit what is safe and healthy during this time. Greening of the Garden is scheduled for Oct. 1 and Chefs in the Garden for Oct. 27."

Taylor says she hopes visitors have missed experiencing the garden as much as staff members have missed the annual buzz of spring.

"The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is a jewel of Northwest Arkansas," she says proudly. "We are the only botanical garden in the state and have the only butterfly house in the state. We are not funded by the city of Fayetteville or any other government agency, so we rely on admissions, memberships, events, rentals and educational programs to keep the garden open. Our board of directors and staff hope that we are able to do just that over the next year while we continue to abide by all the health regulations to make us all safe."

"Being active outdoors is always the best thing for everyone -- especially now during this time of the coronavirus," says Charlotte Taylor, executive director of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. "We hope that everyone will come to enjoy the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks often to relieve stress, marvel in nature and learn from experts." (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

It's almost time for a bright summer at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The garden reopens to general admission visitors on June 15. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Spring flowers have come and gone while the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks was closed, but gardeners promise lilies, hydrangeas, milkweed and lots of annuals when the garden reopens June 15. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Sarah Garrison, assistant horticulture supervisor at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, showed a Dutchman's pipe vine April 24 as she prepared for the garden's annual plant sale. Held online, the sale was a success, although staff missed seeing regular visitors. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

