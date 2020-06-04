• Jimmy Carter, 95, the former president, called on Americans in positions of power and influence to fight racial injustice, saying "silence can be as deadly as violence," adding that "we need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this."

• Kenzie Margiott, a television news reporter in Reno, Nev., who did a story about the protests-related theft of a City Hall flag, which had once flown on a World War II battleship, received a package containing the flag and a note saying: "Needed protecting. Looters were flag burning. RIP George Floyd."

• Ella Jones, elected the first black mayor of Ferguson, Mo., where violent protests broke out in 2014 after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, is starting her term as protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police treatment of black communities roil the nation.

• Jim Kenney, the mayor of Philadelphia, said he "never liked" a 10-foot statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo that had stood near City Hall and was taken down because it had become a target during protests against police brutality.

• Katherine Upshire, 36, of Vicksburg, Miss., is facing an aggravated-assault charge, accused of using her car to drive at a 20-year-old man who was fighting with her 13-year-old son in the street, but the man jumped out of the way and she struck her son instead, police said.

• Michael Kimbrough, 38, serving a 25-year prison sentence for robbery, escaped from a corrections center in Decatur, Ala., and was free for about five hours before he was arrested 55 miles away in Fayetteville, Tenn., police said.

• Bob Haboldt, a Dutch art collector, said that when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the private sale of his 16th-century painting titled Body of Christ Supported by Angels, he decided to donate it to Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum "in memory of the victims of covid-19."

• Amy Grant, 59, the contemporary Christian singer who is married to country music's Vince Gill, is recovering after undergoing heart surgery to repair a condition she has had since birth, her publicist said.

• Pamela Hancock, who said she "was not serious about wanting anyone to die," resigned as prosecutor in Madison County, Miss., after being criticized for posting on social media that "we can only hope the deadly strain" of the coronavirus "spreads in riots."

