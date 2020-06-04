Investigation on after LR slaying

Police are investigating a slaying Tuesday night at an apartment complex in west Little Rock, according to a police report.

Officers responded at 11:20 p.m. to calls about gunshots at Napa Valley Apartments at 501 Napa Valley Drive where the body of Keyshawn Simpson, 23, was found by witness Charles Jones Jr., 22, who told police he had heard the shots,.

Witnesses stated they saw several people running toward the E-Z Mart at the corner of Napa Valley Drive and Mara Lynn Road, but officers were unable to find anybody, according to the report.

Jones had a warrant and officers searched him and his apartment, finding 30 grams of marijuana and scales in a room, according to an arrest report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

