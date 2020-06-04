Jacksonville district's state-aid appeal denied

A state commission on Wednesday denied an appeal from the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District for financial help in meeting the district's construction promises in Pulaski County's 37-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The three-member Arkansas Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation voted 3-0 to deny the appeal from the Jacksonville district that is obligated by federal court order to build replacement campuses for the existing Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto elementary schools.

The district had applied for Academic Facilities Partnership Program aid in which the state would reimburse the district for a share of the new building costs once construction is underway.

The Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation in October denied the request for Murrell Taylor, saying the school didn't qualify to be replaced in large part because the 1981-built campus is less than 50 years old and in good condition. The division did however approve funding to help expand Taylor to accommodate a larger enrollment.

The state division also approved a request for state aid to replace the district's Bayou Meto Elementary -- but it subtracted from the funding plan any state money for a multipurpose facility at a new school site as there is a new multipurpose room at the existing school. District representatives have argued that they are unable to build a new Bayou Meto at the existing site, and that it would not be practical to have to move children between two locations to use the multipurpose room.

The division's decisions on the two projects were appealed to the Academic Facilities Review Board in March, where the district's case was turned down. That resulted in the appeal to the commission that is made up of Johnny Key, education secretary; Larry Walther, director of the Department of Finance and Administration; and Bryan Scoggins, president of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

"It doesn't matter that there is a difference of opinion on what the conclusion of the facts are," Scoggins said in making the motion to deny the appeal. "It's just, 'Is the conclusion of the staff supported by the substantial evidence? That's what we are doing here, right?'" Key agreed.

Scott Richardson, attorney for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district, said after the hearing that the next steps for the district are still to be decided.

"We are assessing that now," he said.

The district is required by federal court order in the desegregation case to report to the court by July 1 every year on its progress in replacing all of its schools as a way to make the condition of the school buildings equal -- one of the requirements for the district to be declared unitary and released from further court supervision.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., the presiding judge in the desegregation lawsuit, acknowledged the dispute between the district and the state in a February court order that touched on a variety of topics.

"The Court shares the concerns of JNPSD and Intervenors about erosion of State partnership funding," Marshall wrote. " As the Court has noted before, the State's ongoing and substantial participation is an essential ingredient in JNPSD's mandated follow-through on unitary facilities. JNPSD must keep the Court updated on this developing issue."

Richardson told the commission Wednesday and said in a written brief to the commission that federal law takes precedence over state law and that the facilities division can't ignore the federal court orders. He also said that several state laws and rules require adherence to federal school desegregation orders.

He told the commission that attorneys for black students in the federal case will no doubt question the state's decision against building a replacement for Murrell Taylor that has a high percentage of black students while permitting a new Bayou Meto to be built, which has the lowest percentage of black students in the school system.

Richardson also noted that the voters of the "extremely unique" Jacksonville district that was established by state Board of Education order in 2014 approved a 7.6-mill property-tax increase, making the tax rate 48.3, the highest in the state at that time. That revenue is used to finance construction bonds but can't be stretched any further. Without state assistance, he said, the district has limited options for additional revenue sources.

"Do you have a money tree?" he asked the commission, also saying that a lack of adequate construction funds will put district programs -- such as athletics -- at risk of being cut.

Lori Freno, attorney for the academic facilities division as well as general counsel for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said the rules for the Partnership Program, was born out of the state Supreme Court school funding case known as the Lake View case. The Supreme Court decision in the suit obligated the state to provide an adequate education for all students.

"The Partnership Program's rules and law do not allow state partnership program money to be used to fund federal desegregation obligations. There is no authorization in the law for that," Freno said.

She told the commission that there are other means in state law -- such as school accreditation standards -- to hold the Jacksonville district responsible for meeting its desegregation commitments.

Freno said in a written brief to the commission that the division found that the Murrell Taylor campus was eligible for almost $1.4 million and the Bayou Meto replacement was eligible for about $4.2 million in Partnership Program money, all on top of the $43.1 million the state has provided for the new Jacksonville High, Jacksonville Middle, Lester Elementary School, Jacksonville Elementary that will replace the existing Pinewood and Dupree elementaries and the two multipurpose rooms at Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto.

