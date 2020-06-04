Man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Jacksonville, police say

A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
A 36-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in Jacksonville, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to apartments near Stanphil Road and Lee Mac Drive after reports of a shooting, according to a news release.
Police found Xanus Robinson in the parking lot, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
Jacksonville police said the death was the city's 5th homicide of the year.
