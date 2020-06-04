A 19-year-old man who was injured in a shooting Tuesday night died Wednesday afternoon, according to a Little Rock police Twitter post.
Nicolas Jones at a hospital from injuries he received in the shooting at 1800 N. Cleveland St. near Cantrell Road, the post said.
Officers found Jones slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the middle of the road just before 9 p.m. Witnesses said several people were seen running away from the vehicle north on Cleveland, according to a police report.
A second victim was shot in his right leg above the knee and taken to a hospital along with Jones, the report said. That victim remains in serious condition.
Metro on 06/04/2020
Print Headline: Man found shot dies at LR hospital
