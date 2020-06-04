Marianna slayings lead to two arrests

A man accused of fatally shooting two people in Marianna over the weekend was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Tyyun Hill faces two counts of capital murder, according to a Facebook post by Marianna police.

Officers were sent Saturday to Mixon Street in the east Arkansas city in response to reports of shots being fired, according to the post. Police found Clarice Jackson and Gary Walker Jr. dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.

On Sunday evening, JC Watson Jr. was arrested in the case. Police said he faces two charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Authorities arrested Hill on Monday in Fayetteville, according to the post.

State Desk on 06/04/2020