Minor fatally shot in North Little Rock, police say

A minor was found fatally shot Thursday morning in North Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded to Shorter Gardens Apartments at 800 N. Beech Street around 10:20 p.m. after reports a person had been shot, according to a news release.

Police said the male victim was found inside an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and identity of the minor were not immediately released.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.