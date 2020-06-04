Number stands out for a SS

When somebody sees the number 70 on a uniform, the first thing that comes to mind is a football lineman and not a baseball player, much less that of a starting shortstop.

However, that's the number that Cody Smith wears for Perfect Timing Grey this season.

At a glance Wednesday’s scores Sandlot Gray 11-4, Sandlot Black 10-3 Sandlot Gray 4, Sandlot Black 3 (Game 2) Perfect Timing White 9, Perfect Timing Cardinal 1 Perfect Timing Grey 7, Perfect Timing Red 7 (6 1/2 innings) Today’s games Sandlot White vs. Perfect Timing Cardinal, 5:30 p.m. Perfect Timing Blue vs. Perfect Timing Red, 5:30 p.m. Sandlot White vs. Perfect Timing Grey, 7:30 p.m. Perfect Timing White vs. Perfect Timing Black, 7:30 p.m.

"That's not a baseball number," Grey Coach Phil Cebuhar said. "But it's a good number for him to have. I don't think I've ever seen a 70 at shortstop, but he wears it with pride. He makes it happen out there.

"Why he wears that number is a good question. I might need to ask him that question because I would like to know the answer to that."

Smith, who played his high school ball at Fayetteville, is Grey's lead-off hitter and did his part in Wednesday's 7-7 tie against Perfect Timing Red on the Ecclesia College Field. He had two hits, including a run-scoring triple as Grey scored five times and turned a 5-2 deficit into a 7-5 lead.

He also picked up a stolen base as he swiped third base in the first inning.

"He's a ballplayer, and Harding is very lucky to have him," Cebuhar said. "He's a fast guy, plays good defense and has a high contact rate. He's a very special ballplayer."

Who's on first?

When Kasey Ford takes the field in a game, he normally heads to the mound and begins his warmup pitches. That wasn't the case Wednesday.

The former Bentonville High standout entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, but he went to play first base instead of the mound. It was the first time he had been a position player since his days with the Tigers five years ago.

"It was cool to get back there, play the field a little bit and do something besides pitching," Ford said. "I was kinda hoping a ball would be hit to me and see if I still had the skills. Unfortunately, I didn't get that opportunity.

"I did get to field a throw from my Kansas State teammate, so that was a pretty cool connection there."

Ford still foresees baseball in his future next spring, but where it will take place remains the question mark. He would like to hear his name be called the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

If that doesn't place, he said he will be content to return to Kansas State for his senior year after this season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the shortened season, Ford only had four appearances (three starts) and had a 1-1 record with a 2.45 ERA.

"My plan is to play baseball as long as I can," Ford said. "That's my goal, and to stay healthy as long as I can and continue to do what I love.

"What it comes down to is finishing my degree, going back to K-State and play another year with my team. It's all going to come down to something, and hopefully it will come out to the best."

Ties that bind

Cebuhar was in an interesting, yet familiar situation. He serves as the coach for the Grey and the Red teams and served that capacity during Wednesday's game.

Cebuhar never hardly left the field during the game. He spent most of his time in the third-base coach's box and directed the hitters, but went to the mound from time to time to speak to the other team's pitchers and even made pitching changes.

"We happened to match up, so I was going back and forth," Cebuhar said. "I was making sure our pitchers met their pitch counts. We were moving guys in and out this time and getting their feet wet, and making sure we were doing our job and getting everybody some playing time.

"I've done it a couple of times before, but my mind is still racing a little bit. I'm trying to cool down with my head, but my mind is going 100 miles per hour. I'm trying to slow it down so the guys know where they need to be."

In the end, Cebuhar couldn't find a way to beat himself as the two teams ended in a 7-7 tie after Red scored a run in the top of the seventh inning.

"I got two ties," he said. "I don't know if there's been a coach before that got a tie in the same game. If that's a record, then I will gladly take it."

Sports on 06/04/2020