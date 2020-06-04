100 years ago

June 4, 1920

• The United States Supreme Court will not act upon the petition for the review of the cases of six of the Elaine rioters, now in the state penitentiary under sentence of death, until the first Monday in October, according to Scipio A. Jones, negro, one of the attorneys for the negroes. Jones returned from Washington several days ago. E.L. McHaney, who is also representing the negroes, returned from Washington yesterday morning. The petition for writ of certiorari, asking for a review of the cases, was filed in the United States Supreme Court March 24, according to Jones.

50 years ago

June 4, 1970

• Wages paid to Arkansas workers exceeded $2 billion for the first time during 1969, Governor Rockefeller said Wednesday. "I am particularly proud of the industrial growth which results in this impressive income for the workers of Arkansas," Mr. Rockefeller said at a news conference. Wages in Arkansas last year totaled $2,036,296,234. The amount was paid to 298,122 workers. The average weekly wage was $98.36, compared with $92.28 in 1968.

25 years ago

June 4, 1995

• Four years ago, after 15-year-old John Scott was shot dead at 23rd and Gaines streets, downtown Little Rock residents complained about violence, drugs and dilapidated housing. The complaints became demands. The city responded by speeding up plans for a neighborhood office to house a bicycle patrol officer, housing inspector and community advocate. It turned a former after-hours club -- a small, dark storefront with missing ceiling tiles, uneven wood paneling and peeling paint -- into the first neighborhood alert center, which opened Oct. 3, 1991, at 2220 Arch St.

10 years ago

June 4, 2010

OZARK -- Perched atop a customized Ford Econoline van, Danny Zinck could see the main stage of Wakarusa on Thursday and hear his favorite bands without leaving his reclining camp chair. "We got real lucky," Zinck said of finding the perfect spot for his vertically constructed campsite. Turning in the opposite direction, he could see thousands of music fans forming a miniature Woodstock that is expected to test the limits of the festival grounds and temporarily quintuple the population of Ozark, population 3,500. Zinck, 54, and his son Tas, 17, drove to the Mulberry Mountain Events Center for the Wakarusa Music and Camping Festival's second year in the Ozark National Forest, leaving their home in Little Rock early Wednesday afternoon to snap up the same campsite they had last year.

