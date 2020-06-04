Protesters honor curfew, say they back LR leaders

A private security guard keeps watch Wednesday as protesters gather at Little Rock City Hall. Some protesters said security was hired because of threats and because objects had been hurled at them in the past couple of days. More photos at arkansasonline.com/64lrprotest. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A couple of hundred demonstrators rallied Wednesday for the fifth night in a row at the state Capitol, but the vast majority of them left around 7 p.m., an hour before Little Rock's curfew, at the urging of organizers.

Shanelle Smith, 38, a protest organizer from Little Rock, said demonstrators wanted city officials to know "that we are on board with them."

"We want them to know that we really do want peace, and we want unity in our community. We're making every effort possible to abide by the curfew because we don't want them to think that we're against them," Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette outside the Capitol on Wednesday evening.

Smith said organizers recently sat down with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

"They expressed that they are standing with us; the only thing they asked is that we protest peacefully -- don't tear up the city. We made a vow that we would not destroy our city," she said.

Also, by rallying peacefully and keeping their word, everyone would be able to get home safely, Smith said.

It was a departure from previous protests this week, when large crowds lingered outside the Capitol late into the night. A total of 79 people were arrested Tuesday night, according to officials, and between Saturday and Monday police deployed tear gas to break up crowds near the Capitol.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Scott and Humphrey doubled down on asserting that outside groups are inciting violence during the protests, but they didn't provide any evidence of that then or during a briefing for the city Board of Directors.

Scott and Humphrey attributed the information to intelligence that the Police Department has received, as well as to Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

None of the 79 people arrested Tuesday night were Little Rock residents, the chief said. Some came from other cities outside the capital, including North Little Rock, Conway and Searcy. Little Rock police made 14 arrests, which Humphrey said were for obstructing government operations.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Arkansas State Police, Tuesday's arrests occurred after protesters left the Governor's Mansion around 10:30 p.m. and made their way downtown where a glass doorway was shattered by an unidentified demonstrator.

The protesters also were believed to be responsible for vandalism at the Pulaski County Courthouse near Second Street and Broadway, which is where police converged on the crowd and began making arrests, according to the release.

Police found two pistols in the possession of demonstrators, with one protester found to be attempting to conceal a weapon before being escorted by police to the Pulaski County jail.

Scott said the department was working with other agencies because of credible, classified intelligence about outside groups. Humphrey said Tuesday that there had been credible threats on the lives of government officials in Central Arkansas. On Wednesday, he said he had not received any threats in the past 24 hours.

The Police Department posted a message on social media earlier Wednesday urging residents to remain skeptical of information from nonverified sources. The post included a screenshot of a Facebook status that said three busloads of antifa members had checked into hotels in Little Rock and planned attacks on surrounding communities, which the department marked as false.

Antifa -- short for anti-facist -- refers to a decentralized group of left-wing activists that President Donald Trump has blamed for violence during the protests. Trump said Sunday that he would designate antifa as a terrorist organization.

"We know that a lot of the chatter on Facebook may not be accurate, but unfortunately in this line of work we do have to vet those, so we'll continue to do that," Humphrey said.

Humphrey said members of antifa have been present at each protest in Little Rock. He said some members had been identified and seemed to be preparing for "some type of device" to be released by putting on gas masks and taking videos.

When asked how police knew that there were outside groups causing damage , Humphrey said members of such groups are good at avoiding arrest.

ARMED PROTECTION

Earlier Wednesday, more than 20 protesters gathered on the steps at City Hall to wave signs and take turns speaking about justice and peace.

Among the protesters was a tall man with a rifle dressed in all black. The man said he was part of a paid security detail and was working to protect protesters who have received threats.

More armed people were seen Wednesday along the perimeter of the protest at the Capitol.

Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said the department received calls about the man and was monitoring the protest to ensure it remained peaceful, and had no concerns after making contact with the man.

Natalie James, one of the organizers, said it was insulting that the group's desire to feel safe was questioned. She also said she was hurt and disappointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson's comments in response to a question about the armed man during the governor's 1 p.m. news conference.

The governor said it was a concern and that the weapon could provoke a response or be misused.

Also on Wednesday, for the first time during the Little Rock protests, around 12 volunteer legal observers were present to observe the interactions between police and civilians and track any violations of constitutional rights, according to Connor Thompson, 27, a student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law.

The legal observers, who identified themselves by wearing white armbands, were "a group of law students, paralegals -- volunteers from the legal community," Thompson said.

PEACEFUL NIGHT

After the curfew took effect Wednesday night, a few dozen demonstrators remained on the Capitol steps, and continued to talk and hold signs. Around 9:15 p.m., demonstrators spontaneously left the Capitol and briefly marched near downtown. They were closely followed by many police vehicles, some trailing behind and others parked on side streets.

The demonstrators moved back toward the Capitol steps around 9:45 p.m., but their path was blocked in front and to the rear by heavily armed police and officers wearing camouflage. Police warned them to leave, calling the gathering an unlawful assembly.

After a tense discussion among several demonstrators and the police, the remaining protesters were allowed to go to their vehicles and leave without being detained.

Earlier in the evening at the Capitol, Gia, a 22-year-old Little Rock resident who declined to give her last name, said she was there to protest the injustice of police officers killing people unlawfully. The police were also "using excessive force to get us out of their own city" when people were peacefully protesting, she said in an interview around 7:30 p.m.

She was at the Capitol on Monday evening when police used tear gas, Gia said. Her mother would not let her participate to the demonstrations Tuesday night, she said. She admitted that her mother did not know that she was at the Capitol at the moment.

"I believe that people are trying to at least cooperate with the law," she said of the smaller crowd at the Capitol after most people had gone home. "I believe that they are trying to at least cooperate with them on that part, so they'll be able to cooperate [with] us -- what we want. If we're listening to them, cooperating with them, they'll be able to receive our message more clearly."

One woman who didn't view the protesters as being cooperative climbed a hill on Capitol Avenue in a wheelchair about 8:45 p.m. to argue with the crowd.

Police searched Stephanie Matheny-Mansell's backpack after which she rolled her wheelchair to the northeast corner of Capitol and Woodlane.

Matheny-Mansell told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she was concerned that the city she grew up in was being vandalized by out-of-state protesters,

"I've been seeing a lot of license plates from Minnesota," Matheny-Mansell said. "I don't want another Ferguson, Missouri, or I don't want people coming in from out of state and getting something insurrected and get some violence going."

She did not want her home to be "left a torn community" by people not from the city, she said.

CITY BOARD GRILLING

About the same time protesters were starting to congregate at the Capitol late Wednesday afternoon, Humphrey and Scott were providing more details on the city's response to the protests during a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.

The police chief said Little Rock officers did not deploy tear gas Saturday night, but did use it Sunday night along with state police. Little Rock police also deployed pepper balls both nights.

Humphrey said he was aware that state police troopers were going to use tear gas Saturday.

"As long as we can regulate it, I have no problem with the deployment," he said, adding that tear gas was not used until after acts of vandalism were committed and objects were thrown at officers.

Humphrey said police also used covert officers and technology to monitor movements.

Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines questioned the decision to allow protesters to cross Interstate 630 while marching, briefly blocking traffic. Humphrey said law enforcement officers decided to allow protesters to cross as long as the crowd kept moving, which he described as standard practice.

"I just find it disturbing that we allow that as a policy," Hines said.

Hines also said he disagreed with Scott's assertion that peaceful protests in the city do not need permits and that other groups, including the anti-abortion group Right to Life and the Shriners, have had to go through a permitting process.

"I don't think it's the city board's place to tell peaceful protesters how they should have their peaceful protests," Scott said.

Scott also clarified Wednesday that the 8 p.m. curfew does not apply to business owners in Little Rock, and that owners do not have to close their establishments before that time. He said Monday that the city curfew also does not apply to anyone traveling to or from work.

Scott said the curfew could be lifted as early as Friday.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left) and Police Chief Keith Humphrey discuss the city’s response to protests during a news conference Wednesday. “We will not allow outside forces to create destruction,” Scott said. “Those that commit vandalism and property damage will be addressed.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

