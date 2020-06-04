Pulaski County deputies search for gunman; people near Brittany Point Drive told to shelter in place

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed male and have told people near Brittany Point Drive to shelter in place.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Mitch McCoy said Thursday afternoon that deputies responded to a shots fired call, and it has turned into a “manhunt.”

A tweet from the department said the suspect was described as a black male wearing black pants, a white shirt and red bandana over his face.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to a safe location near the scene for additional information.