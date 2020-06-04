Ronan finds groove via the curve

Reed Ronan of Bentonville delivers a pitch for Perfect Timing Red during Wednesday’s game in the Perfect Timing College Baseball League at the Tyson Complex in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- Reed Ronan went through his windup, but he lost his footing and his baseball cap as his first pitch bounced in front of home plate.

Then again, it was the first time the left-hander from Bentonville High had pitched in a live game in almost three months.

"I guess it might have been a little nerves," Ronan said after he ended with a no-decision for Perfect Timing Red, which rallied to force a 7-7 tie with Perfect Timing Gray during Wednesday's game at Tyson Park. "I guess it was getting the rust off. It was the first time being on the mound in a while.

"I've been playing plenty of catch and whatever, but I got a little jittery."

Things would get better for Ronan, who earlier signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Oral Roberts next season. He went three-plus innings and left the game in a position to pick up the victory before Grey scored five runs after he left and took a 7-5 lead.

He finished the game with four runs allowed on four hits, and he struck out four and walked three in a 62-pitch performance. It was his first outing since pitching for Bentonville against Shiloh Christian on March 12 -- the last game the Tigers played before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

"Reed's a very good pitcher and very talented," Red Coach Phil Cebuhar said. "He's going to have a long career ahead of him. He's a little rusty, just like everybody else, but once he gets runners on base he seems to find another gear. He was able to do that and get back in the zone."

Ronan escaped early trouble with two strikeouts to end the first inning after Cody Smith started the game with a single and a fielding error. A throwing error on a stolen base attempt allowed Grey to take a 1-0 lead, then Ronan gave up another run in the third on Clay Cross' two-out bloop single into center.

Red, however, put Ronan in position to be the winning pitcher when it scored five runs in the top of the fourth. He then left the game after allowing a walk and a single to start the bottom half of the inning, and he finished with 35 strikes out of his 62 pitches.

"The first couple of batters, it felt weird being out there and facing somebody who is trying to get a hit off me," Ronan said. "After that, I settled in a little better. I started getting a little tired in the second inning, but it felt much better after the first couple of batters.

"I threw a lot of good curveballs. It was my best pitch because the fastball, the location was a little off. It wasn't quite there like it usually is, but the curveball was working very well."

Ronan said the long period of inactivity has put him a little behind on preparing for college baseball at Oral Roberts. He said being able to talk to his pitching teammates while in the dugout seems to help, and it will be a matter of time before he is caught up and pitching as he should.

Cebuhar said the left-hander will get plenty of opportunities to do just that.

"I'm excited for Reed this summer," Cebuhar said. "He's going to have a lot of starts ahead of him over the next five or six weeks. He'll have plenty of opportunities to win games if he continues to pitch like that.

"His curveball had some really good bite to it. It's a pitch that he will be able to get guys out with and throw it early in the count or late in the count."

At a glance

Tyson Complex, Springdale

WEDNESDAY’S SCORES

Sandlot Gray 11-4, Sandlot Black 10-3

PT White 9, PT Cardinal 1

PT Grey 7, PT Red 7 (61/2 innings)

TODAY’S GAMES

Sandlot White vs. PT Cardinal, 5:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT Red, 5:30 p.m.

Sandlot White vs. PT Grey, 7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black, 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 06/04/2020