Separate rollover crashes kill 2 in Arkansas, troopers say; minor dies in ATV wreck

Two women died in separate rollover crashes Wednesday in Arkansas, state police said.

Just before 6 a.m., 32-year-old Whitney Donley of Paragould was driving a Ford Ranger south on U.S. 67 in White County when the vehicle veered off the road to the left, according to a preliminary state police report.

The Ranger then veered back across the road and off the right side, before flipping several times. State police said Donley was ejected.

She died as a result of the crash, and a 44-year-old passenger in the Ranger was injured, according to the report.

About two hours later, 31-year-old Lisa Lester died after her Chevrolet Suburban left Arkansas 32 in Hope near Hempstead County Road 117, according to a separate preliminary report.

Troopers said the SUV struck a mailbox, veered back onto the road and began to overturn.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

On Wednesday evening, a minor died after an ATV crash in Montgomery County.

The minor was driving the ATV east on Slate Mill Road in Caddo Gap around 5:35 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

An official with the Montgomery County coroner's office declined to give the age of minor, citing the ongoing investigation into the crash.

State police did not list any one else as listed as injured in the wreck.

Weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of each crash, according to the reports.

So far 217 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas road this year, preliminary figures indicate.