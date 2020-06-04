Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State sports briefs

by Democrat-Gazette Press Services | Today at 2:06 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jacksonville assistant dies

Jacksonville defensive line coach Michael McClellan died Wednesday morning at his home.

He was 37.

A cause of death was not known Wednesday.

McClellan had been at Jacksonville since 2018. He was set to enter his third season with the Titans, his first under new Coach Maurice Moody.

Before arriving at Jacksonville, McClellan was at Benton for seven seasons (2010-16) as a defensive line coach. He was at Sheridan in 2008-09 as a wide receivers coach.

McClellan, who played defensive end and lienbacker at Bryant and graduated in 2000, played college football at Henderson State University, where he was a four-year starter at defensive end.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 06/04/2020

Print Headline: State sports briefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT