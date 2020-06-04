HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jacksonville assistant dies

Jacksonville defensive line coach Michael McClellan died Wednesday morning at his home.

He was 37.

A cause of death was not known Wednesday.

McClellan had been at Jacksonville since 2018. He was set to enter his third season with the Titans, his first under new Coach Maurice Moody.

Before arriving at Jacksonville, McClellan was at Benton for seven seasons (2010-16) as a defensive line coach. He was at Sheridan in 2008-09 as a wide receivers coach.

McClellan, who played defensive end and lienbacker at Bryant and graduated in 2000, played college football at Henderson State University, where he was a four-year starter at defensive end.

-- Jeremy Muck

